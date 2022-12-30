DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market Research Report 2022: Focus on DNases-Biopharmaceutical Processing & Ligases-Oligonucleotide Synthesis - Forecast to 2030

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (DNases-Biopharmaceutical Processing, Ligases-Oligonucleotide Synthesis), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market size is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.58% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing research and development expenditure is one of the key factors fueling market growth. Furthermore, rising biopharmaceutical production along with a focus on DNA-related innovations is expected to positively impact the global DNases market growth over the forecast period.



For instance, in June 2020, Alphazyme and Codexis entered into a strategic partnership to provide novel enzymes for diagnostics and research. DNases have continued to garner a significant market share in recent years owing to factors such as an increase in the adoption of DNA enzymes related to pharmaceuticals, which are essential for the treatment of various chronic disorders and digestive diseases.

In addition, developments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields, such as the introduction of genetic and protein engineering, have helped in expanding applications of enzymes, which is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period.



An increase in R&D investments to develop ligases as the target for therapeutic applications in cancer is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period. In addition, strategic activities by major manufacturers will offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected period.

Other factors augmenting segment growth include advancements in healthcare, increasing demand for modernization in the field of medical academics and life sciences, growing investments by governments to develop genomic technologies, and a surge in the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis by private and public research firms.



The COVID-19 pandemic situation has offered lucrative opportunities for RNA polymerase applications. Currently, there are over 150 vaccines and therapeutics that either use mRNA in their production processes or are based on mRNA molecules, which are being assessed for the treatment of a wide range of indications. Many mRNA vaccines are approved for emergency use in many countries across the globe.



For instance, Moderna's mRNA-1273 and BioNTech/ Pfizer BNT-162 vaccines have been approved for use across various regions globally. Moreover, there are instances of huge capital investments for the development of mRNA vaccines. For instance, in June 2021, Sanofi declared an investment of around USD 452.12 annually for its mRNA vaccines development center.



DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Report Highlights

By DNAse application, the other applications segment dominated the market in 2021 due to a rise in DNA-based research, an increase in research funding, and reliable utility of DNase in applications

By ligase application, the other applications segment held the maximum share in 2021. Certain factors such as the rising use of ligases in gene therapies and growth in DNA sequencing are expected to play a major role in the segment growth during the forecast period

By RNA polymerases application, mRNA production dominated the market in 2021 due to increasing demand for mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19 and research activities. For instance, Moderna is set to expand its mRNA vaccine pipeline with three new development programs. The programs will target the varicella-zoster virus (VSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), and a novel checkpoint cancer vaccine

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to increasing demand for gene therapy, rise in the number of genetic disorders and cancer, the presence of research institutes, rising research funding for research on novel gene therapy, and rise in the demand for DNA-based vaccine production for COVID-19

Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for gene therapy, and high population density

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $661.79 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1280 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

