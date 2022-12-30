U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.50
    -16.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,256.00
    -119.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,987.75
    -45.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.50
    -11.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    -0.53 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.70
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.27 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.86
    -0.28 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8800
    -1.1500 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,528.81
    -67.41 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.51
    -1.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.02
    -20.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market Research Report 2022: Focus on DNases-Biopharmaceutical Processing & Ligases-Oligonucleotide Synthesis - Forecast to 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market

Global DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market
Global DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNases, Ligases, and RNA Polymerases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (DNases-Biopharmaceutical Processing, Ligases-Oligonucleotide Synthesis), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market size is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.58% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing research and development expenditure is one of the key factors fueling market growth. Furthermore, rising biopharmaceutical production along with a focus on DNA-related innovations is expected to positively impact the global DNases market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2020, Alphazyme and Codexis entered into a strategic partnership to provide novel enzymes for diagnostics and research. DNases have continued to garner a significant market share in recent years owing to factors such as an increase in the adoption of DNA enzymes related to pharmaceuticals, which are essential for the treatment of various chronic disorders and digestive diseases.

In addition, developments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields, such as the introduction of genetic and protein engineering, have helped in expanding applications of enzymes, which is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period.

An increase in R&D investments to develop ligases as the target for therapeutic applications in cancer is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period. In addition, strategic activities by major manufacturers will offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected period.

Other factors augmenting segment growth include advancements in healthcare, increasing demand for modernization in the field of medical academics and life sciences, growing investments by governments to develop genomic technologies, and a surge in the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis by private and public research firms.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation has offered lucrative opportunities for RNA polymerase applications. Currently, there are over 150 vaccines and therapeutics that either use mRNA in their production processes or are based on mRNA molecules, which are being assessed for the treatment of a wide range of indications. Many mRNA vaccines are approved for emergency use in many countries across the globe.

For instance, Moderna's mRNA-1273 and BioNTech/ Pfizer BNT-162 vaccines have been approved for use across various regions globally. Moreover, there are instances of huge capital investments for the development of mRNA vaccines. For instance, in June 2021, Sanofi declared an investment of around USD 452.12 annually for its mRNA vaccines development center.

DNases, Ligases, And RNA Polymerases Market Report Highlights

  • By DNAse application, the other applications segment dominated the market in 2021 due to a rise in DNA-based research, an increase in research funding, and reliable utility of DNase in applications

  • By ligase application, the other applications segment held the maximum share in 2021. Certain factors such as the rising use of ligases in gene therapies and growth in DNA sequencing are expected to play a major role in the segment growth during the forecast period

  • By RNA polymerases application, mRNA production dominated the market in 2021 due to increasing demand for mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19 and research activities. For instance, Moderna is set to expand its mRNA vaccine pipeline with three new development programs. The programs will target the varicella-zoster virus (VSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), and a novel checkpoint cancer vaccine

  • North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to increasing demand for gene therapy, rise in the number of genetic disorders and cancer, the presence of research institutes, rising research funding for research on novel gene therapy, and rise in the demand for DNA-based vaccine production for COVID-19

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for gene therapy, and high population density

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

142

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$661.79 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$1280 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Promega Corporation.

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Raybiotech Life, Inc.

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Abnova Corporation

  • New England Biolabs

  • Calzyme

  • Biovision Inc.

  • Articzymes Technologies Asa

  • Worthington Biochemical Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • New England Biolabs

  • Promega Corporation.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Biovision Inc.

  • Blirt

  • Raybiotech Life, Inc.

  • Abclonal, Inc.

  • Mbl International

  • Mybiosource

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • New England Biolabs

  • Promega Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Raybiotech Life, Inc.

  • Biorbyt Ltd.

  • Mybiosource

  • Bps Bioscience, Inc.

  • Sino Biological Inc.

  • Novus Biologicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ittjbv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Paris Stock Exchange will be open their normal hours on Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Tesla stock rises following week-long losing streak, 2023 EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance Live look to Tesla's recent stock actions following a newly announced tax credit for EV owners in 2023.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Stocks, US Futures Fall as Brutal Year Nears End: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined along with US equity futures on the final trading day of 2022, closing out the worst year in more than a decade for global equities and bonds.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseT

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.