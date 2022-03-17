DNO Releases 2021 Annual Report and Accounts

DNO ASA

Oslo, 17 March 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts including its Country-by-Country Report 2021.

The report is attached in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as a PDF file which is also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

