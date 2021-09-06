U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8160
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,832.67
    +2,008.02 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.05
    +60.32 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DNO ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, 6 September 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that following the completion of an appraisal program on the 2020 Bergknapp discovery in the Norwegian Sea, the Company has upgraded its recoverable resource estimate for this licence by 35 percent.

With further appraisal drilling and testing, the size of the previously discovered recoverable resources in the Garn and Tilje formations is now estimated by the operator to range between 40 to 84 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of light oil.

Additionally, a sidetrack drilled to a vertical depth of 4,854 meters below sea level encountered a 260-meter hydrocarbon column in the Åre formation not seen in the original discovery well. The Åre reservoir is estimated by the operator to hold 13 to 56 MMboe of recoverable resources. Investigation of collected sidewall cores and fluid samples is ongoing to understand whether the hydrocarbons present in the Åre formation primarily consist of light oil, condensate or wet gas.

Wintershall Dea is operator of license PL836S with 40 percent and DNO Norge AS and Spirit Energy each hold 30 percent. The Bergknapp discovery is located eight kilometers west of the Maria Field (Wintershall Dea operated) in an area with existing infrastructure. The partnership will now evaluate development options.

Meanwhile, DNO’s 2021 Norwegian exploration and appraisal program continues with the ongoing drilling of the Gomez prospect (DNO 65 percent and operator) and the Black Vulture appraisal well (DNO 32 percent). The Mugnetind exploration well (DNO 32 percent) will spud in September.

The Company has 74 licenses in Norway (of which 19 are operated) including eight producing licenses with combined average daily production of 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent in the first half of 2021, one license containing a discovery undergoing development and five licenses with discoveries pending development decisions.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • What August's record breaking month for crypto flows means for bitcoin

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stocks, Futures Up as Traders Mull Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders mulled slower U.S. hiring that may delay a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge climbed for a seventh session, the longest streak since January. Japan closed up more than 1% to a 31-year high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. U.S. and European equity futures

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    The stock market continues to set new records, despite threats to the economy, because the Federal Reserve has kept its easy-money policies at full throttle. Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that interest rates will need to start rising by 2023, they will still be at historically rock-bottom rates, which suggests there's plenty more upside in stocks for a long time to come. Growth stock investors should find market conditions ripe for further gains, and investing in Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Coty (NYSE: COTY), and Disney (NYSE: DIS) will let them capitalize on the opportunity.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...