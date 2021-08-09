U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.00
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,003.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.50
    -49.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    -16.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    -1.66 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.90
    -17.20 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -1.13 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1380
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,357.87
    -1,603.47 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.14
    +65.49 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

DNO Spuds Gomez

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DNO ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, 9 August 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Gomez exploration well on the PL006C license offshore Norway was spudded this weekend and will be drilled to a depth of approximately 3,300 meters below sea level, targeting Paleocene age formations.

DNO Norge AS holds a 65 percent operated interest in the license with the balance held by Aker BP. Aker BP originally had a 15 percent interest but recently acquired another 20 percent interest in PL006C from DNO under a swap agreement in which DNO picked up a 25 percent participating interest in PL1085 (Tanumåsen) and increased its share from 20 to 30 percent in PL906 (Mugnetind), diversifying its position in the southern North Sea. The swap is subject to government approval.

The Borgland Dolphin rig arrived on location on 7 August following the successful completion of plugging and abandonment of the three wells at the Oselvar field on the DNO-operated license PL274 and commenced drilling the Gomez well which is expected to take 45 days. Pre-drill estimates range 26-80 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well is close to existing infrastructure, including the Tor and Ekofisk complexes.

The Gomez well is one of three exploration wells scheduled in 2021. The first well, Røver Nord (DNO 20 percent), resulted in what is likely a commercial discovery. Following Gomez, the third exploration well is Mugnetind expected to spud in the fourth quarter of this year.

DNO is also currently participating in two appraisal drilling campaigns covering previous discoveries made since 2019, namely Bergknapp (DNO 30 percent) and Black Vulture (DNO 32 percent).

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • A Gold Mine Takeover Highlights Increasing Mining-Sector Risk

    Kyrgyzstan’s nationalization of Centerra Gold’s large mining operation is one of the most brazen moves in recent years by a country to assert control over valuable natural resources, mining and legal experts say.

  • Indonesia’s Pintu Exchange Raises $35M in Extended Series A Led by Lightspeed Venture

    Funding will go toward hiring efforts, improving Pintu's market position, undertaking educational campaigns and delivering new products.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Playing Defense In The Stock Market

    Warren Buffett remained a net seller of stocks and slowed the pace of Berkshire Hathaway share repurchases in the second quarter.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa