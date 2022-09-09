U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,304.08
    +2,006.42 (+10.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. Section 19(a) Notice

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Distribution Period

   August 2022

Distribution Amount Per Share of Common Stock

$0.065

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable September 12, 2022 to shareholders of record August 31, 2022, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date (YTD) from the following sources.  The fiscal year is November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.  All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Distribution Estimates

August 2022

Fiscal YTD

Sources

Per Share Amount

% of Current
Distribution

Per Share Amount

% of Cumulative
Distributions

Net Investment Income

$0.011

17 %

$0.195

30 %

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.003

4 %

0.007

1 %

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.043

67 %

0.402

62 %

Return of Capital (or Other Capital Source)

0.008

12 %

0.046

7 %

Total (per common share)

$0.065

100 %

$0.650

100 %






July 31, 2022


Average annual total return* on NAV for the 5 years



8.76 %

Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV



7.80 %

Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal YTD



12.32 %

Cumulative fiscal YTD distributions as a percentage of NAV



5.85 %

The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each monthly distribution using the most current financial information available.  You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital.  A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you.  A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.  The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

* Simple arithmetic average of each of the past five annual returns.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP) is a closed-end diversified investment management company.  The Fund's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income.  The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry.  For more information, visit the Fund's website at www.dpimc.com/dnp or call the Fund at (800) 864-0629.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-section-19a-notice-301621061.html

SOURCE DNP Select Income Fund Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Why Tilray Brands Stock Rose Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) hasn't been a great stock for shareholders over the last year, with shares down more than 70%. Part of the reason for that has been the lack of progress toward legalizing cannabis in the U.S. But Tilray has established a presence south of the Canadian border and has profitable beer and spirits businesses there. An expansion of one of those businesses had investors pushing Tilray stock 4.6% higher as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Is Trending Stock AT&T Inc. (T) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) posts wider-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss. FCEL's backlog remains strong and the company continues to deliver modules and meet customer needs through clean energy generation.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were up 7.4% as of 2:02 p.m. ET on Friday following management's comments at the Roblox Developers Conference. Worries over Roblox's decelerating growth in revenue and bookings has weighed on a stock that has shed more than half its value year to date. Roblox's user base has more than doubled over the last three years, but average spending per user on virtual currency (Robux) continues to trend down.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • Cybersecurity company Zscaler stock pops after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Zscaler.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance. In addition, there are income investors, who strictly look for stocks that will provide high-yield dividends year after

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Slumped Today

    Striking a discordant note from the market's enthusiasm today is space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), shares of which are falling 5.2% in response to a big downgrade to "underperform" from analysts at investment bank Bernstein. As StreetInsider explains today, Bernstein just cut Virgin Galactic one notch to the equivalent of a sell rating and cut its price target on the shares to $4, implying roughly 33% downside in the stock. "We now have less confidence in the success of this business," states Bernstein bluntly, criticizing Virgin Galactic for continually pushing back plans to begin commercial space tourism flights, and warning that with paying flights not expected to begin before the second quarter of 2023 at the earliest, there is now only "limited potential for positive near-term catalysts."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • Transocean (RIG) Wins Two Drillship Contracts Worth $181M

    Transocean (RIG) secures two contract awards worth more than $180 million for one of its drillships to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    The leading payments processing company and an iconic consumer staple both belong in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.