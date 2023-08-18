DNR issues decision on bridge project for wild and scenic river

Aug. 18—OAKLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued its decision on a Garrett County application that concerns a protected river.

Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration proposed to replace the bridge on Swallow Falls Road in the state-designated Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River Corridor.

Because of the classification, DNR had to approve an exception to the protective regulations for construction to happen.

DNR reviewed the county's application, which included construction of an approximately 35-foot wide bridge on an offset alignment in the area of the existing bridge.

"After giving thorough and thoughtful consideration of the river as a scenic and wild resource ... the department is conditionally granting the county's exception request," DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz wrote in a letter to Garrett County's engineering department.

DNR determined the exception "is consistent with the legislative intent of the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act and, is not injurious to the scenic and wild character of the river," he said.

"While the project will have an impact on the area immediately surrounding the bridge, the impacts will be limited to only those that are the minimum necessary, and the design of the bridge will allow for the removal of the central pier structure from the middle of the river," Kurtz said.

The Scenic and Wild Corridor "as a whole will not be injuriously impacted by the construction of the new bridge in an offset alignment," he said.

Kurtz also wrote of the need to maintain traffic flow through the area for safety and emergency access.

"Strict application of the regulations would cause an unnecessary hardship to the county, the community, and the general public that use the roadway," he said.

Impacts to the old growth hemlock forest in Swallow Falls State Park will be offset by the conservation and mitigation practices, Kurtz said.

DNR's conditions to the exception include width of the new bridge to be limited to 28 feet with two 10-foot-wide travel lanes and two 4-foot-wide shoulders.

The county must take measures to minimize tree clearing, confine equipment to existing cleared areas, ensure the project includes reforestation of native species and "develop, implement, and fund a 15-year Forest Conservation and Management Plan for the affected area, to include the entire limits of disturbance, in order to optimize the long-term health and sustainability of the affected old growth forest."

The letter also states the old growth hemlock forest of Swallow Falls State Park is proposed to be designated as an Irreplaceable Natural Area.

"Although the designation has not yet been finalized, (DNR) has nevertheless determined that this bridge replacement project is the continuation of an existing use and will not have a detrimental impact on the habitats or natural resources for which this area is to be designated."

Advisory board decision

Recently, DNR requested the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board, which hadn't met in 17 years, review a proposal initiated by Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to replace the Swallow Falls State Park bridge over the Yough.

The board was asked to provide a recommendation about the bridge project's consistency with The Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River: Study and Management Plan.

Earlier this month, seven of the Yough advisory board's eight members met, and said a new bridge on Swallow Falls Road should follow the same alignment as the existing structure, and not be wider than 28 feet.

The board also agreed the bridge should be closed during the construction project without a temporary structure in place.

Additionally, the members unanimously voted for construction of a concrete bridge to begin in May.

'Strike a balance'

On Friday, Paul Peditto, DNR's acting assistant secretary for land resources, talked of the project, river and local ecosystem.

"We are just as concerned as anybody," he said. "It's unfortunate that we're going to have to disturb this footprint around this bridge."

DNR's conditional recommendation considered input from groups including Garrett County officials, the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board, fire and EMS crews, school bus drivers and trail and bike path advocates, Peditto said.

"That's the part where we're trying to strike a balance," he said. "We don't want any trees to be cut in this context but we also know that we have to be responsive and responsible to the community's concerns and requests here."

The decision was geared to create a "safe, reliable, functional bridge" that won't have to be closed in the future for repairs that would create "more disturbance for that ecosystem 10, 12, 15 years from now," Peditto said.

He expects experts, in areas including fisheries, endangered species and forestry, to be involved and ensure ecological impacts are minimized from design to build phases of the bridge project.

The new bridge could open in 2026.

"It's the county's project at this point," Peditto said. "We'll be on the ground pretty regularly."

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.