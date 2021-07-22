U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

A DNS outage just took down a large chunk of the internet

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

A large chunk of the internet dropped offline on Thursday. Some of the most popular sites, apps and services on the internet were down, including UPS and FedEx (which have since come back online), Airbnb, Fidelity, and others are reporting Steam, LastPass, and the PlayStation Network are all experiencing downtime.

Many other websites around the world are also affected, including media outlets in Europe.

What appears to be the cause is an outage at Akamai, an internet security giant that provides networking and content delivery services to companies. At around 11am ET, Akamai reported an issue with its Edge DNS, a service that's designed to keep websites, apps and services running smoothly and securely.

DNS services are critically important to how the internet works, but are known to have bugs and can be easily manipulated by malicious actors. Companies like Akamai have built their own DNS services that are meant to solve some of these problems for their customers. But when things go wrong or there's an outage, it can cause a knock-on effect to all of the customer websites and services that rely on it.

Akamai said it was "actively investigating the issue," but when reached a spokesperson would not say if its outage was the cause of the disruption to other sites and services that are currently offline. Akamai would not say what caused the issue but that it was already in recovery.

"We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," Akamai told TechCrunch.

In a follow-up tweet, the company said it was "not a result of a cyberattack."

It's not the first time we've seen an outage this big. Last year Cloudflare, which also provides networking services to companies around the world, had a similar outage following a bug that caused major sites to stop loading, including Shopify, Discord and Politico. In November, Amazon's cloud service also stumbled, which prevented it from updating its own status page during the incident. Online workspace startup Notion also had a high-profile outage this year, forcing the company to turn to Twitter to ask for help.

A security researcher commandeered a country’s expired top-level domain to save it from hackers

    The company will start selling a 5G version of budget iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, Nikkei reported, adding the device will be powered by its A15 processor and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm Inc's X60 modem chip. Telecom operators have been spending billions of dollars to upgrade their networks to the much-touted 5G to enable faster internet and better coverage. Meanwhile, demand for iPhone Mini, the smaller version of Apple's flagship device has been muted, compared with its bigger and high-end models like iPhone 12 Pros and the older iPhone 11s as users prefer larger devices to run almost every day-to-day tasks.