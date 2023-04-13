Dobot Opens Japan Subsidiary to Better Serve Japanese Market

TOKYO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dobot has officially opened its new branch opening in Tokyo, Japan. Representivies from Dobot partners in Japan, reputable Japanese universities, robotic associations and media attended the opening ceremony. The set up of Dobot's Japanese branch is an important step towards providing local customers and the Japanese market a full range of support to accelerating automation adoption.

Jerry Liu, founder and CEO of Dobot, stated in the opening ceremony that "the setting up of the Japanese branch can fulfil the growing needs of collaborative robots in the local market. On the other hand, provide closer and more efficient service support to Japanese customers with a standardized and modular solution and establish a full product life cycle technical support system, with a full range of marketing and brand advertising support policies."

As a world leading smart robot manufacturer, Dobot is the first batch of companies that focus on the development of collaborative robot with the concept of 'human-machine collaboration'. In the past 8 years, Dobot has been the leader in technologies such as safe collaboration, precision control and smart integration and has achieved breakthroughs in foundational technology structure and core algorithms. Almost 70,000 Dobot robots are deployed around the world while having its own manufacturing base and stable supply chain with strict quality control

In the past two years, Dobot has established a strong distribution network in the Japanese market to serve industries such as automotive parts, electronic manufacturing, metal processing, logistics, retail and more, assisting customers achieve automation and smart transformation and meet flexible production needs.

The establishment of the Japanese branch demonstrates the determination and confidence of Dobot to become a leading brand in the Japanese and Asia Pacific markets. In the future, more local professional talents will be recruited to provide systematic training and support for distributors which further strengthen its competitiveness and brand influence in the Japanese market, and work together with channel partners to deeply cultivate the Japanese market, for mutual benefits.

Aside from the Japanese market, Dobot also has subsidiaries in Germany and the US which allow localized marketing sales strategies and accelerate the company's global development with the aim of providing efficient, full range and professional service support to Dobot's customers worldwide.

