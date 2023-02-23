Doc Popcorn Drives Customers Loco with New Limited Batch Flavor Taco Te Amo

New Mexican-inspired flavor is available for a limited time only at the world's largest popcorn franchise retailer

PADUCAH, Ky., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc Popcorn , the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer, recently debuted its first limited batch flavor of the year, Taco Te Amo. Translating to 'Taco, I love you', Taco Te Amo will drive customers loco with excitement. The new pop-creation is available at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide through spring.

Doc Popcorn is the world’s largest popcorn franchise retailer. To learn more, visit www.docpopcorn.com. (PRNewsfoto/Doc Popcorn)

A fiesta of flavors featuring salt, garlic, chili peppers, and other taco seasonings, the savory blend is non-spicy, allowing all to enjoy. At just 90 calories per serving, Taco Te Amo is gluten-free and kosher certified.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers a new bold and savory snack from Doc Popcorn that serves up fun and big flavor," said Martin Azambuya, director of brand sales and support for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. "Mirroring the seasoning of a Mexican American taco, Taco Te Amo flavored popcorn excites the tastebuds, elevating any snacking experience. We have no doubt that fans will fall in love with this new limited batch flavor."

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp . (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.

For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com .

About Doc Popcorn

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009 and has been consistently recognized as one of the top food franchises in the country by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com .

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

