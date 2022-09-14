U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

DoC takes local dining businesses to business opportunities and matchmaking in Malaysia in post-COVID-19 era

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the pandemic slowdown and gradual border re-opening of countries in the world, the Department of Commerce (DoC), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), took local dining businesses to cultivate overseas business opportunities ahead of others in the post-COVID-19 era. This exploratory visit from September 12-15, 2022 included matchmaking and business opportunity exploration in Malaysia. Twelve leading domestic dining businesses, including Taro Boba, Shi Yan Shi, Nice Nine, Yi Fang Tea, Laoma Noodle, and others, visited local Chinese trader organizations and dining businesses in Malaysia for matchmaking and exchange, so as to cultivate business opportunities for Taiwan's dining industry in Malaysia.

The manufacturers who signed the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) took a group photo with witness at Malaysia Biz Matchmaking.
The manufacturers who signed the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) took a group photo with witness at Malaysia Biz Matchmaking.

First, the exploratory visit began with the meet with local Chinese trader organizations. The Economic Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, Taipei Investors' Association in Malaysia, Persatuan Perniagaan Malaysia-Taiwan, and The Pan Malaysia Koo Soo Restaurants & Chefs Association were invited to the experience exchange with Taiwanese investors. The experience exchange and sharing with local associations provided local connections and promoted opportunities for business cooperation for Taiwanese investors planning to invest in Malaysia.

Additionally, over a dozen of Taiwanese dining businesses interested in investing in Malaysia were invited to the matchmaking at the 2022 Taiwan-Malaysia Dining Industry Matchmaking Meeting co-organized with the Association of Chain and Franchise Promotion Taiwan, and 3 letters of intent were signed. The matchmaking activity and exploratory visit already inspired the cooperation between a few Malaysian and Taiwanese dining businesses, and further business cooperation was expectant.

The current matchmaking and exploratory visit have facilitated the cooperation between Malaysian and Taiwanese dining businesses. If there are legal and tax problems in actual cooperation, DoC will provide the relevant consultation services to help local businesses deploy in the New Southbound markets in the post-COVID-19 era and solve the overseas expansion problems during the pandemic.

SOURCE Department of Commerce, Ministry of Economic Affairs

