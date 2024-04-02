Is Docebo (DCBO) Well-Positioned to Sustain Strong Revenue Growth?

Next Century Growth Investors, LLC, an investment Management Company, released its “Micro-Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The recent surge in the stock market highlights the significance of current macroeconomic indicators and the Fed's outlook on future interest rates. The strategy returned 9.54% (net of fees) compared to 15.63% for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. Over the trailing year, the strategy returned 10.15% compared to 9.10% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

NCG Micro-Cap Strategy featured stocks like Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) is a learning management software company. On April 1, 2024, Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) stock closed at $48.91 per share. One-month return of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was -6.05%, and its shares gained 23.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has a market capitalization of $1.482 billion.

NCG Micro-Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) is a provider of LMS (learning management system) software to enterprises of all sizes. DCBO is taking market share due to its unique ability to offer a platform for both traditional internal use cases and greenfield external use cases, which is an area with high demand and of increasing importance. We believe product innovation, competitive disruption, and expanded distribution leave DCBO well-positioned to sustain strong revenue growth and increase margins and cash flow in the years ahead."

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was held by 18 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 11 in the previous quarter, according to our database. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

