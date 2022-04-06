U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.50
    -34.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,350.00
    -200.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,651.00
    -177.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.90
    -14.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.60
    +1.64 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +4.26 (+22.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9310
    +0.3410 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,901.74
    -1,769.00 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.86
    -51.80 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.37
    -20.35 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Doceree Closes $11 Million Series A Funding Round Led by F-Prime Capital

·5 min read

Financing accelerates company's global growth and development of its platform to enrich HCP messaging solutions on endemic and point-of-care networks for life sciences companies

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc, the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today announced the completion of $11 million Series A funding round led by F-Prime Capital, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity. Eight Roads Ventures and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

Doceree Logo
Doceree Logo

Doceree will use the funds to scale its global operations, expand partnerships, augment its product portfolio and advance the platform's measurement and behavior lift capabilities to bring greater transparency to results. It will also help it embolden healthcare professional (HCP) communications for pharma and life sciences brands, agencies and health information technology platforms.

"It is critical for industry players like life sciences companies and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviors of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with," says Harshit Jain, M.D., Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "Our identity resolution technology and tailored products for different markets that adhere to the country-specific regulations and guidelines make it easy for life sciences brands to engage with HCPs on digital mediums, while enabling publishers to improve engagement on their platforms with relevant medical information from pharmaceutical and life sciences brands."

Doceree's industry-first solutions, powered by proprietary identity-resolution technology, ESPYIAN™, enable messaging and targeting of HCPs on endemic (sites physicians visit for knowledge, professional enhancement or to connect with their peer group) and point-of-care (platforms where physicians tend to their patients) platforms. The platform enhances engagement between life sciences companies and their target audience through its global publisher network in a fast-evolving digital pharma marketing ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 by Harshit, a former physician who transitioned into the healthcare marketing space, Doceree empowers life sciences brands and media agencies with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on professional HCP networks and within their digital workflow to achieve better patient health outcomes. The company has refined HCP communications through its programmatic messaging capabilities to help marketers with more efficient, effective and transparent messaging campaigns.

"Doceree has identified a largely overlooked white space in digital pharma marketing and is delivering innovative solutions to address some of the most critical challenges that pharma companies face today," says Carl Byers, Partner, F-Prime Capital. "We were drawn to the company's vision and are looking forward to our partnership and continued support as they evolve into their next stage of growth."

On the back of massive interest of pharma brands and publishers towards Doceree's custom-built product offerings within the programmatic pharma marketing space, the company expanded to key international locations, such as emerging markets in the UK & Europe, within two years of the platform's launch in the U.S. The sophistication of Doceree's platform capabilities has created enormous opportunities for marketers and publishers in these geographies as it transforms the way pharma brands communicate with HCPs globally on physician-only platforms. Currently, Doceree is working with eight of the top 10 global pharma brands and the company currently engages more than 1 million HCPs across the globe.

"Doceree is transforming the way digital interactions between pharmaceutical brands and prescribers are facilitated," says Ashish Venkataramani, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures. "Pharma marketers navigate significant complexity across point-of-care systems and health information systems. Doceree's technology platform seeks to disrupt the fragmented value chain for digital messaging to physicians, and will be at the forefront of this promising sector."

Doceree's AI-powered solutions facilitate hyper-targeting of HCPs based on multiple triggers and at various touchpoints that enrich marketing initiatives digitally. The platform can precisely identify HCPs on professional platforms based on their behavior traits, diagnoses they carry out, prescriptions they write, and the procedures they perform to deliver relevant messaging from life sciences brands in a regulatory compliant manner.

Doceree Perform, the company's latest product, provides exceptional measurement proficiency for life sciences companies to evaluate campaign performances and to improve script lift with data-driven messages in the U.S. In India, the U.K. and the EU, ESPYIAN™ enables marketers to target HCPs at a specialty level, allowing pharma brands to reach them at scale based on their area of expertise. The company is set to introduce behavioral lift measurement offerings globally.

"For pharma, life sciences companies and publishers, having access to data-driven, actionable insights to strategize and implement communication initiatives is critical to reaching HCPs," says Rahul Gupta, Board Member, Doceree. "Doceree has proven the ability to efficiently connect stakeholders and is well-positioned to serve the needs of the pharma industry."

"In a world that has embraced online channels for virtual care during the last two years, reaching HCPs within digital point-of-care and endemic networks is having a resounding impact on communications for life sciences market," says Alka Goel, Founder, Alkemi Growth Captial. "Doceree's solutions are set to fuel adoption of programmatic messaging in the pharma marketing space."

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of HCP-only platforms for programmatic messaging. Doceree facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and healthcare professionals (HCPs) through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver at scale accurate and transparent messages to HCPs. To learn more, visit doceree.com

About F-Prime Capital

F-Prime Capital, formerly Fidelity Biosciences and Devonshire Investors, is a global venture capital firm investing in life sciences, healthcare and technology. Since 1969, F-Prime has worked closely with entrepreneurs and academics to create innovative solutions to some of the world's most significant challenges in healthcare and technology. https://fprimecapital.com/

About Eight Roads Ventures

Eight Roads Ventures is a global venture capital firm managing $8bn of assets across offices in the UK, China, India, Japan, and the US. Our 50-year history of investing includes partnerships with over 300 companies such as Alibaba, AppsFlyer, BlackDuck, Cazoo, Chewy, Devoted Health, Flywire, Gloat, Hibob, Icertis, Kensho, Letgo, Made.com, Neo4j, Paidy, Ping Identity, Pony.ai, Toast, Wallapop, WuXi PharmaTech, and Xoom.
www.eightroads.com

About Alkemi Growth Capital

Alkemi Growth Capital is a growth investment firm that seeks to invest in healthcare and consumer wellness industry. The firm was founded in 2018 and is based in New Delhi, India. https://www.alkemivp.com/

Media Contacts:

Kanchan Dass
kanchan.dass@doceree.com

Richard Krueger
richard.krueger@doceree.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doceree-closes-11-million-series-a-funding-round-led-by-f-prime-capital-301517818.html

SOURCE Doceree Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • U.S. stock futures point to second drop ahead of Fed minutes

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a second day of declines on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's plan to reverse the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April (and Beyond)

    For the better part of the past 13 years, growth stocks have led the broader market higher. In fact, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite retraced as much as 22% between its mid-November all-time closing high and mid-March, officially putting the index in bear market territory. In other words, every significant pullback in the market is an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Why UiPath Stock Plunged 38% Last Month

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) took a dive last month as the growth stock was hit by the sell-off in the first half of March and then plunged at the end of the month when it reported earnings. Like other growth stocks, UiPath fell in the first half of March on concerns about rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowing economy as investors expect those factors to slow down economic growth and possibly cause a recession, but the earnings report was the biggest reason for the sharp decline. UiPath, a software company that specializes in robotic-process automation, also known as bots, said that revenue increased 39% to $289.7 million, ahead of estimates at $283.6 million.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Jumia Technologies' (NYSE:JMIA) Latest Partnership Won't Solve the Largest Ongoing Problem

    In the last 12 months, Jumia Technologies(NYSE: JMIA) investors went through a lot of pain as the stock lost 90% of its value from its peak. While the sector lost some steam (especially in the latter part of the year), the company certainly didn't help by missing expectations on the last 4 out of 5 earnings reports. Yet, the African market has undoubtedly great potential, and the latest partnership with UPS might be the catalyst to turn the boat around.