DocGo Hiring Blitz: Company Seeks to Recruit 500 Medical Clinicians In 30 Days

Soaring demand for DocGo's mobile medical service spurs a hiring surge

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), is experiencing substantially increased demand for its mobile medical services. In response, DocGo is seeking to expand its direct and affiliated workforce by recruiting over 500 medical clinicians - including licensed PAs, RNs, NPs, LPNs, CNAs, paramedics and EMTs - by early September. With the addition of this new staff, the company expects to employ over 2,800 professionals.

DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)

In addition to dramatically expanding its medical clinician staff in California, Washington, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, DocGo plans to add over 100 vehicles to its Mobile Health fleet.

"We're constantly seeking the best and the brightest in the medical field to join our growing team," said DocGo President, Anthony Capone. "The need for highly skilled mobile healthcare providers is greater than ever and we're expanding at a very rapid rate. If you're looking to grow in your career and make a real difference, we're ready for you." With a 4.4-star employee rating on Glassdoor, DocGo is recognized for its excellent workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

On top of base pay and sign-on bonuses, employees can earn per-trip call bonuses and enjoy a competitive pay and benefits package that allows them to earn significantly more than the industry average. DocGo's industry-leading Employee Equity Incentive Plan also enables select field employees to earn an ownership stake in the company.

DocGo trains its healthcare employees to facilitate patient treatment outside of traditional healthcare settings. In addition to leadership training and educational opportunities, field staff members are given the clinical upskill training they need to build their medical knowledge and advance their careers.

Interested medical clinicians are encouraged to visit https://www.docgo.com/careers to learn more about the company and apply for jobs in their area.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

