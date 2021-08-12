U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,023.25
    +3.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.80
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.72 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4410
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,072.07
    -1,010.27 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.36
    -7.47 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.14
    -8.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

DocGo Hiring Blitz: Company Seeks to Recruit 500 Medical Clinicians In 30 Days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Soaring demand for DocGo's mobile medical service spurs a hiring surge

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), is experiencing substantially increased demand for its mobile medical services. In response, DocGo is seeking to expand its direct and affiliated workforce by recruiting over 500 medical clinicians - including licensed PAs, RNs, NPs, LPNs, CNAs, paramedics and EMTs - by early September. With the addition of this new staff, the company expects to employ over 2,800 professionals.

DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)
DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)

In addition to dramatically expanding its medical clinician staff in California, Washington, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, DocGo plans to add over 100 vehicles to its Mobile Health fleet.

"We're constantly seeking the best and the brightest in the medical field to join our growing team," said DocGo President, Anthony Capone. "The need for highly skilled mobile healthcare providers is greater than ever and we're expanding at a very rapid rate. If you're looking to grow in your career and make a real difference, we're ready for you." With a 4.4-star employee rating on Glassdoor, DocGo is recognized for its excellent workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

On top of base pay and sign-on bonuses, employees can earn per-trip call bonuses and enjoy a competitive pay and benefits package that allows them to earn significantly more than the industry average. DocGo's industry-leading Employee Equity Incentive Plan also enables select field employees to earn an ownership stake in the company.

DocGo trains its healthcare employees to facilitate patient treatment outside of traditional healthcare settings. In addition to leadership training and educational opportunities, field staff members are given the clinical upskill training they need to build their medical knowledge and advance their careers.

Interested medical clinicians are encouraged to visit https://www.docgo.com/careers to learn more about the company and apply for jobs in their area.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-hiring-blitz-company-seeks-to-recruit-500-medical-clinicians-in-30-days-301353923.html

SOURCE DocGo

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Palantir shares jump 4.8% premarket as revenue tops estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. shares jumped 4.8% premarket Thursday, after the data analysis company posted stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter and reiterated long-term guidance. The Denver, Colo.-based company posted a net loss of $138.6 million, or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $110.5 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 4 cents, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $375.6 million from $252.9

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • Moderna, BioNTech Lose $60 Billion in Value in Two-Day Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE, the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, tumbled for the second day in a row, losing roughly $60 billion in combined market value as investors balked at the companies’ lofty valuations.The declines deepened Wednesday with Moderna closing 16% lower and BioNTech dropping 14% as trading volume picked up. The stocks had soared more than 360% each this year through Monday, when both set record closing highs.Wall Street has been divided on the stocks’ s

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its Q2 adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    U earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.