DocGo Inc. Just Missed Earnings With A Surprise Loss - Here Are Analysts Latest Forecasts

The investors in DocGo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DCGO) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 21% to US$10.50 in the week following its second-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that the analysts had been forecasting a profit and DocGo delivered a statutory loss of US$0.02 per share. Revenues of US$125m did beat expectations by 4.8% though. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for DocGo

Following the latest results, DocGo's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$545.8m in 2023. This would be a huge 21% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 157% to US$0.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$504.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2023. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a pretty serious reduction to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$13.33, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on DocGo, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that DocGo is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting DocGo's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 46% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.9% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect DocGo to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for DocGo. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for DocGo going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for DocGo (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.