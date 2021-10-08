U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,657.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.00
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    +0.48 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8290
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,265.02
    +1,002.85 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.05
    +14.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.25
    +3.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

DocGo to Participate at LD Micro Main Event

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its merger partner Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, will present at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event:

DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)
DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)

LD Micro Main Event
Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Presentation Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Live Presentation Link: https://me21.mysequire.com/

About DocGo
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com

About Motion Acquisition Corp.
Motion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. Motion is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOTN." For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-to-participate-at-ld-micro-main-event-301395902.html

SOURCE DocGo

