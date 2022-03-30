U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.77
    -26.83 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,171.04
    -123.15 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,515.60
    -104.04 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,110.33
    -22.77 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.95
    +2.71 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.40
    +19.40 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.33 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    +0.0064 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3128
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8900
    -0.9760 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,450.67
    +93.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.03
    +4.93 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Docker founder launches Dagger, a new DevOps platform

Frederic Lardinois
·5 min read

It's been almost exactly four years since Docker founder Solomon Hykes left the company that kickstarted the container revolution. Docker has gone through its share of ups and downs since then, including selling its enterprise business to Mirantis in 2019, but Hykes, who was long the public face of Docker, mostly stayed on the periphery, with the exception of his participation in a few funding rounds. For a while now, though, he's been quietly working on his next startup, Dagger, which is launching into public beta today and announcing a $20 million Series A funding round.

The round was led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Nat Friedman (former CEO, GitHub), Brian Stevens (former CTO, Google Cloud and former CTO, Red Hat), Idit Levine (founder and CEO, solo.io), Julius Volz (creator of Prometheus), Ellen Pao (former CEO, Reddit) and Daniel Lopez (co-founder, Bitnami). Previously, Dagger raised a $3 million pre-seed and $7 million seed round led by New Wave.

Dagger, which was co-founded by Hykes and his fellow Docker alums Sam Alba and Andrea Luzzardi, aims to build what the team calls a "devops operating system." Hykes noted how starting this new venture began with the team and not necessarily a product idea. The co-founders went looking for problems they could solve for the developer community and it quickly became clear to them that the DevOps process remains a bottleneck.

"We decided to start from zero and not assume we know anything," Hykes told me about the process the team used to develop its ideas. "We began this long discovery process to just be a blank slate and listen to people's problems. And they pulled us very quickly in the direction of CI/CD and automation pipelines. You know, you've got dev -- and developers are happy and productive. You've got ops -- things scale, there's all this cool cloud stuff -- and the glue in the middle, the DevOps part, that's just really complicated. People find a way, but they just don't like the experience and they all waste time and resources doing it. So we focused on that."

The team argues that there are a lot of very powerful DevOps tools, but they tend to be very specialized -- and as these applications expand in scope, so does the DevOps stack. "There's no shortage of specialized tools, but then [developers] have to glue them all together -- and the glue is the bottleneck. So we're focusing on replacing the glue with something better," said Hykes.

Specifically, that means Dagger lets DevOps engineers write their pipelines as declarative models in CUE (which stands for "configure, unify, execute"). With this, engineers can describe their pipelines and connect the different pieces to each other, all in code. Dagger calls these individual pieces "actions" and they, too, are described declaratively.

"The main difference is that it's basically a real software development experience," Hykes explained. "So if there's an action that you like that someone else wrote, you can import it. If you want to look at the source code of that action, you can look at it, it's in the same language you already know. And that action probably is built by combining smaller and more specialized actions all the way down. So it's more like regular software."

To complement the developer experience, the Dagger team is also building what it calls "Dagger Universe," a curated library of packages that developers can import into their Dagger configurations.

This overall approach also means that potential users can keep their existing CI infrastructure in place. Dagger isn't meant to be a replacement for the likes of Circle CI or GitLab -- it's basically a layer on top of that.

"It is far too complicated for DevOps teams to manage their infrastructure and deploy software to different clouds, but Dagger has elegantly cracked the code to streamline software supply chain management,” said Erica Brescia of Redpoint Ventures. “By making custom app delivery pipelines portable, the Dagger team has changed the game for building and deploying software."

Hykes noted that he is taking quite a few learnings from his experience at Docker into building Dagger. Like Docker, Dagger will have an open-source piece to it and while the team is still figuring out the details, it's going to be a key part of the Dagger ecosystem.

"Dagger is going to be a hybrid platform," Hykes explained. "So there's an open source engine, which we're launching [today], and there will be an optional cloud service that will be very tightly integrated, but still optional. [...] Our conclusion from Docker is, if you want a large and thriving developer community, you need a real open source project. It can't be fake open source. But if you want that community to continue thriving -- and if user experience specifically is important -- then you need to connect that community to one product vision and not 10,000 different product visions."

For now, the team is going to focus on this open source engine to see what the community needs and where the pain points are. The managed service will come later. Hykes noted that at Docker, everything happend so quickly and the service became such a foundational technology almost overnight, the company was pulled into too many different directions. With Dagger, he plans to take things slower -- and because Dagger doesn't run the applications itself, he believes that the team will be able to maintain this focus.

"We're going to do the same thing with commercialization. I think with commercialization, at Docker, we felt like there was a playbook that we were obligated to follow and we didn't really listen to our community enough," Hykes said.

Dagger is going to use the new funding to expand its engineering team to build out its product, but the company is also hiring to build out a marketing and developer relations team.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans Thursday to invoke Cold War powers to encourage domestic production of critical minerals for electric-vehicle and other types of batteries, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisi

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    Sundial Growers delayed its earnings report, but what's happening south of the Canadian border is driving pot stock moves today.

  • Why Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Crashed Today

    Shares of the Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG) had dropped nearly 34% as of 10:13 a.m. ET after reporting disappointing earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Stronghold reported a net loss of $0.52 earnings per share on total revenue of more than $17 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021. Earnings significantly missed analyst estimates for the quarter of $0.04 earnings per share, although revenue came in slightly below estimates.

  • ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most’: My husband and I live apart in the summer. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota, and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • ‘I’m strapped, but want to be free.’ I have $80K in student loans and work 60 hours a week. My husband doesn’t work, and we are struggling. How can I pay off this debt?

    If you have private student loans, talk to your lender about whether they would modify your loan term to help you afford payments, says Andrew Pentis, student debt and higher education expert at Student Loan Hero. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? If you have federal student loans, think twice before refinancing, as it will strip you of federal protections like income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Why Chewy Shares Are in the Doghouse Today

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares tanked Wednesday morning after the company reported disappointing results for its 2021 fourth quarter. The online pet retailer missed analyst expectations on revenue, and reported a larger loss than anticipated. Chewy swung from its first profitable quarter in the year-ago period to a loss of $63.6 million in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank