Docker launches a first preview of its WebAssembly tooling

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Docker is still around and likely doing better — at last in financial terms -- than during its early hype cycle that kicked off the container revolution (only to then be eclipsed by Kubernetes and its ecosystem). Today, the company announced the first technical preview of its WebAssembly (Wasm) support.

Browser vendors pioneered Wasm to run web apps at native speeds, with code compiled from C, C++, Rust and other languages and run in a secure sandbox. Currently, you can compile about 40 languages to Wasm. But similar to how node.js brought JavaScript to the server, Wasm is now also migrating to the back end. Cloudflare supports it in its edge computing service, for example.

We're also starting to see some funding rounds in this space as VCs start waking up to the potential, with Cosmonic today announcing a $9 million funding round for its Wasm PaaS, for example. Fermyon announced a $20 million Series A round earlier this month. Docker clearly wants to be an early player in this space, too.

Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

The company notes that this is still very much a technical preview and that things will likely break. In this case, the Docker Engine uses the same containerd container runtime as the rest of the Docker ecosystem, but instead of using runc to run the container processes, it uses the WasmEdge runtime. While Docker doesn't go into details here, the promise of WasmRdge is that it offers significantly faster startup times compared to Linux containers and that WasmEdge apps are significantly smaller (and run faster).

Image Credits: Docker

"We see Wasm as a complementary technology to Linux containers where developers can choose which technology they use (or both!) depending on the use case," Docker's Michael Irwin writes in today's announcement. "And as the community explores what’s possible with Wasm, we want to help make Wasm applications easier to develop, build and run using the experience and tools you know and love."

In addition to the product news, Docker also today announced that it will be joining the Bytecode Alliance, the nonprofit behind WebAssembly and the WebAssembly System Interface that makes these new projects possible, as a voting member.

Docker makes comeback with over $50M in ARR two years into restructuring

Recommended Stories

  • Intel announces alliance for national security applications

    Intel Corp.'s semiconductor foundry business on Monday announced an alliance with industry partners to meet the design and production requirements of national security applications. Intel Foundry Systems launched its USMAG Alliance with other tech companies, including Siemens EDA, Synopsis and Intrinsic, according to a news release from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). “As the only U.S.-based foundry with leading-edge process capabilities, IFS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort and galvanize the ecosystem to build a more resilient and secure supply chain for U.S. military, aerospace and government customers," Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur said in the announcement.

  • Apple 10th Gen iPad Review: Modern Build, Modern Speeds

    We spent five days with Apple's latest iPad to see how it stacks up, if it's worth the price, and who it is best for.

  • Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

    Matt Butcher and Radu Matei worked on container technologies for years; "containers" in this context referring to software packages containing all the necessary elements to run in any environment, from desktop PCs to servers. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g.

  • Coinbase Says It’s Wary of Suggested Changes to ATOM’s Monetary Policy

    Very little of the revenue generated by Cosmos’ ecosystem has historically accrued to holders of its ATOM token, the report said.

  • PayPal adds passkey support in the US for easier logins and check outs

    PayPal now gives users the option to use quicker and safer passkey logins.

  • Dogecoin Layer 2 Dogechain Up 228% for the Week

    After steady declines over two months, DC spikes over 300% since Friday.

  • iPadOS 16 Tips and Tricks: Apple’s Tablet Gets More Multitasking Features

    Apple packed more productivity into its latest tablet software. But the most powerful features are only for newer, pricier iPad Pro and Air models.

  • COMCAST ANNOUNCES NETWORK CONSTRUCTION IN WHATCOM COUNTY

    Company Launches Online Resource for Local Residents Seeking Information about the $4.2 Million Expansion of its Fast, Reliable and Fiber-Rich Network to Sumas

  • This Simple Trick Could Save You Valuable Time at Walmart

    Checking out at Walmart is nothing short of an ordeal. Many Walmart locations have shifted to a system where most registers are self-checkouts. If you're one of the millions of shoppers who have a Walmart+ membership, there's an easier way: Scan & Go.

  • Apple’s next Mac Pro could feature an M2 chip with up to 48 CPU cores

    Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports the new Mac Pro will feature chips that are “at least twice or four times as powerful" as the unannounced M2 Max.

  • Apple releases iOS 16.1

    New features include access to Apple Fitness+ and an option for clean energy charging to reduce the iPhone’s carbon footprint.

  • Amazon’s Echo is half off right now

    If you missed the chance to pick up an Echo during Amazon’s recent Prime Day sales event, now's your chance to buy one for less than ever.

  • The second-gen Apple Pencil hits a new low of $89

    For serious iPad artists and note takers, a notable deal on Apple's Pencil 2 has dropped the stylus to a new low of $89 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • OnePlus Nord N300 5G includes a 48MP camera and fast charging for $228

    OnePlus has unveiled the Nord N300 5G, and it delivers a few key updates while keeping the price low.

  • YouTube adds pinch-to-zoom on mobile as part of its latest redesign

    The dark theme is even darker, and ambient mode brings more color to the app.

  • The best budget robot vacuums for 2022

    Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Microsoft is making it easier for Xbox users to join Discord voice chats

    Thankfully, you soon won't need a phone to join Discord voice chats from Xbox.