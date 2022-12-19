U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Docking station market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global docking station market size is estimated to grow by USD 917.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 46% of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Docking Station Market 2023-2027

Global docking station market - Five forces
The global docking station market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global docking station market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global docking station market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software. Technavio calculates the size of the global IT spending market based on various IT solutions spending by various end-user industries such as healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; transportation; media and entertainment; and construction.

Global docking station market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global docking station market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (PCs, smartphones, and tablets) and end-user (enterprise and residential).

  • The PCs segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This segment includes desktops, laptops, and notebook computers for enterprises and individuals. Most of the demand for PCs comes from enterprises, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is because PCs are used in almost all businesses and enterprises. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global docking station market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global docking station market.

  • North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of smartphone users is expected to increase the demand for docking stations in the region. The demand for computer peripherals such as USBs, power adapters, and others is increasing, with the rise in sharing of online content. Docking stations for smartphones have charging ports, USB ports, and other functionalities, which make it easier for users to access applications. Such factors will increase the demand for docking stations in the region during the forecast period.

Global docking station market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing demand for docking stations for material handling is driving the global docking station market growth. 

  • The adoption of mounting equipment such as computer docking stations, cradles, and peripheral devices in warehouse logistics equipment, including forklifts, pallet jacks, and mobile carts for material handling has increased.

  • Moreover, the manufacturing sector and the e-commerce industry need to improve warehouse management for efficient supply chain processes.

  • Computing devices are used for multiple applications, such as data collection, inventory management, merchandising, communication, and vehicle tracking, which play a vital role in supply chain management.

  • These factors will increase the demand for docking stations.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing focus on enhancing the design of docking stations is a key trend in the global docking station market. 

  • Docking stations are used for multi-monitor display setups and connecting PCs or tablets with various other devices such as keyboards, mice, and printers.

  • Design enhancements focus on ease of use and support of additional functionalities. For instance, Acer's docking station for tablets has an electronic assembly with a supporting plate that allows compatible tablets to be docked in two directions.

  • Thus, the trend of design enhancements of docking stations is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The slow growth of the PC segment is a major challenge to the global docking station market growth.

  • The PC segment includes laptops, desktops, and notebooks. End-users of PCs include enterprises and individuals.

  • However, the unit shipments of PCs have declined over the last few years due to various factors.

  • The average refresh cycle for PCs, especially corporate PCs, is approximately 5-6 years. Factors such as compatibility of new operating systems with older PCs, frequent upgrades of existing PCs, and longer lifetimes of existing PCs have increased the refresh cycle.

  • This, in turn, is reducing the demand for new and advanced versions of docking stations.

What are the key data covered in this docking station market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the docking station market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the docking station market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the docking station market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of docking station market vendors

The computer accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,616.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (external HDDs, gaming accessories, portable speakers, pointing devices, and others), end-user (business sector and consumer sector), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mobile phone accessories market size is expected to increase by USD 32.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (protective cases, screen protectors, headphones and earphones, wired chargers, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Docking Station Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 917.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eltako GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Havis Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Plugable Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SilverStone Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., StarTech.com Ltd., Targus Inc, Toshiba Corp., and VisionTek Products Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global docking station market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

  • 12.4 Acer Inc.

  • 12.5 Apple Inc.

  • 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.15 StarTech.com Ltd.

  • 12.16 Targus Inc

  • 12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docking-station-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301705246.html

SOURCE Technavio

