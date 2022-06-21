U.S. markets closed

Docking Station Market: North America to Occupy 46% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. & Apple Inc | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Docking Station Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The docking station market size is estimated to grow by USD 768.89 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for docking station markets in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing smartphone user penetration will facilitate the docking station market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Docking Station Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Docking Station Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Docking Station Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Docking Station Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for docking stations for material handling, and increasing availability of universal docking stations will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the slow growth of pc segment will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The docking station market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

For detailed information on drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Request a sample now!

Company Profiles

The docking station market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The docking station market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

  • ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers VESA Mounting Plate, SD1500 USB C Mobile Dock, and others under the docking station.

  • Acer Inc. - The company offers USB 3.0 Dock II U301 and USB Type C Docking Station III.

  • Apple Inc. - The company offers Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro, CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, and others under the docking station.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers Mounting Kit MK15, WD19DC Module, WD19S 180W, and others under docking station

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers docking stations under the brand, HP Thunderbolt.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into PCs and smartphones, and tablets.

  • By End-user, the market is classified into enterprise and residential.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Related Reports:

  • The mini PCs market share is expected to increase to USD 19.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%

  • The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%.

 

Docking Station Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 768.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.40

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

  • 11.4 Acer Inc.

  • 11.5 Apple Inc.

  • 11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 11.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 11.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.10 Panasonic Corp.

  • 11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Toshiba Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docking-station-market-north-america-to-occupy-46-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-acer-inc--apple-inc--technavio-301570806.html

SOURCE Technavio

