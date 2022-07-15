U.S. markets closed

Docking Station Market to Reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2031: Notes TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Ease of connecting to multiple portable devices including compatibility to peripherals key benefit impelling adoption of products in docking station market; adoption of laptop docking station to generate sizable revenues

  • Newer products expand connectivity options through multiple ports; Asia Pacific market to witness substantial lucrative opportunities, propelled by application in offices and gaming zones

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key docking station manufacturers are leaning on unveiling products that enable the users to customize the computing environment by allowing them to connect laptops with several external devices and peripherals. Best docking stations are sleek and compact products that feature multiple ports ultra-fast data transfer speeds among connected device. The size of docking station market is forecast to reach US$ 13.1 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

The compatibility of portable with wide range of peripherals is offering augmented benefit to users in gaming and in office working environments. Manufacturers aiming to offer best laptop docking stations are thus tapping into the avenues in bring your own device (BYOD). Users of smart gadgets are looking for universal docking stations to capitalize on the opportunity of high-speed wireless internet connections and internet of things (IoT) devices. The growing demand for smart consumer devices for safety, convenience, and control is also catalyzing the prospects of docking station market.

In offices, the demand for universal docking stations has risen, bolstering the revenue potential for the manufacturers in the docking station market. Docking station for laptops are aimed at increasing the flexibility in work for employees using portable devices. Prevalent use of tablets and personal laptops in of BYOD and CYOD (choose your own device) has catalyzed the sales of docking station for laptops.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4263

Key Findings of Docking Station Market Study

  • Demand for Laptop Docking Stations Underpins Vast Revenue Potential: The market prospects for docking stations are growing on the back of their use for enhancing productivity at work. Their application for connecting potable devices to a wide range of peripherals has steered revenue generation in the docking station market. Of note, the use of docking stations for connecting several external hard drives, external speakers, printers, and scanners has increased. Additionally, they feature highly functional USB-A and C ports. Rise in trend of using multiple portable devices for multitasking at offices has impelled the demand for products in the docking station market.

  • Functionality of Connecting Multiple Ports Expanding Productivity: Multiple ports segment is projected to account for the leading share of the market during the forecast period. Rise in use of docking stations for gaining access to multiple ports is a key underpinning for lucrativeness of the segment. Product manufacturers are expanding the features, notably incorporating USB ports for Ultra HD 4K resolution.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4263

Docking Station Market: Key Drivers

  • Advancements in wireless connection infrastructure notably access to high-speed connection in several parts of the globe, coupled with the penetration of smart consumer gadgets, is a key driver for the need for connecting multiple devices. The trend has boosted the market prospects of docking station.

  • Increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) especially among millennials is a key driver for the evolution of the docking station market.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4263

Docking Station Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America held a key revenue share of the global docking station market in 2021. It is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The prominence can be attributed to the massive uptake of docking stations in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Europe is another lucrative docking station market. Rise in trend of using multiple peripherals among residential and commercial users has fuelled the growth.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapidly increasing lucrative opportunities during the forecast period

Docking Station Market: Key Players

Product diversification and mergers and acquisitions are some of the marketing strategies by leaders. Some of the prominent players are HP Development Company L.P, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., ACCO Brands, StarTech.com Ltd, and Targus Corporation.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4263

Docking Station Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

  • Port

  • Connectivity

  • Connection Technology

  • Application

  • Distribution Channel

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Consumer Goods & Services Research Reports

Self-service Kiosk Market- Self-service kiosk market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

Online Premium Home Improvement Market- Online Premium Home Improvement Market is expected to cross value of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031

Smart Toys Market- Smart Toys Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 54.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Commercial Drones Market- Commercial Drones Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 11.30 Bn by the end of 2031

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market- Household Vacuum Cleaners Market worth US$ 27.6 Bn by 2031

Split Air Conditioning Systems Market- Split Air Conditioning Systems Market to Reach US$ 187 Bn by 2026

Remote Control Products - Hobby Market- Remote Control Products - Hobby Market to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2027, expand at a CAGR of 3%

Automotive Speaker Market - The global automotive speaker market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in sale and production of luxury vehicles across the globe

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com  
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com  
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docking-station-market-to-reach-us-13-1-billion-by-2031-notes-tmr-study-301586890.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

