U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,534.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,209.50
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.50
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.05
    -1.20 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.30
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    -0.23 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.80
    -2.46 (-10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3110
    -0.3770 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,992.46
    +1,149.40 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.16
    +18.52 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.56
    +1.76 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

DoControl raises $30M for no-code security tools for cloud app log-ins

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Cloud security is one of the big drivers among enterprises making IT investments this year, according to a recent report from Gartner, which estimated that some $4.4 trillion in IT spend overall in 2022. Today, a startup called DoControl, which is building what it describes "no code" solutions for one part of that security stack -- securing log-ins across cloud apps -- is announcing $30 million in funding to expand.

The funding is coming in the form of a Series B round of funding led by Insight Partners, with other unnamed previous backers also participating. New York-headquartered with R&D operations also in Israel, DoControl came out of stealth last year and its list of investors also includes RTP Global, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital and security firm CrowdStrike, which is both a financial and strategic backer, working with DoControl within its own company and incorporating it also into its platform.

The issue that DoControl is tackling is one that has grown with the way that enterprises work today. As more companies shift more of their IT activities into cloud environments, collaboration doesn't just happen between people in the same organization; increasingly people share documents and data across different companies, too.

That's great, but problems arise when people change roles, or leave organizations, or projects move around and those who attached to documents fail to update sharing accessibility to the data within those shared apps and documents. It's not a matter of it not being possible for an organization to revoke access, but across many applications sharing is enabled on a per-user basis, and so it means it needs to be disabled on a per-user basis, too, but because we're busy and distracted, it often isn't.

"So even if you delete a user from the wider system, that information might still be shared," said Adam Gavish, the CEO of DoControl. "If I start a doc on, say, Google and then share it with a vendor, from what we see no one ever goes back to the doc and removes the sharing privilege. You don’t remember what you shared, you don’t have the context and it’s done and buried across multiple ecosystems. "

Gavish saw this problem first-hand: he worked on privacy and security at Google Cloud prior to founding DoControl. It was there that he first started identifying the problem, but struggled to get people to want to build something to address it. "They had other priorities," he said.

Things are rapidly changing, however, with security breaches such as the one at Okta putting a focus on how even zero-trust network and app authentication may not always be enough to protect data.

DoControl's solution is built on the idea of attaching a zero-trust security principle to data access, similar to the zero-trust approach that many vendors have built around network or app access, where users are required to log in to use apps.

"We are not reinventing the wheel," Gavish jokes. But they are, maybe more accurately, building a wheel that is more fit for purpose, to work with the specific vehicle people are driving today. Users are authenticated, but equally when they leave an organization, or change roles, and then try to use the same documents, it can be seen, flagged, and if needed stopped. The system is also set up to monitor and stop when users -- current and past, with access yet to be revoked -- are also moving data in and out of apps, which is particularly important in cases where personal information is involved.

DoControl today provides integrations into what Gavish described as "the top 15" cloud app platforms, which include Google and Microsoft apps (including GitHub), Jira, and Salesforce (including Slack).

Although there is an API available now for integrating DoControl into wider security authentication framework, some of the funding will be used to build a more powerful API aimed at security developers who can then build integrations with whatever other apps an organization is using that DoControl may not already support by default. Currently, when those use cases arise, end users have to ask DoControl to build those integrations itself.

“Every modern company has to deal with the risk of unmanageable SaaS data access, where sensitive company, employee, and customer data are stored within popular enterprise applications. DoControl offers a rare combination of asset management, security automation, and remediation actions that eliminate the risk of exposure created by a lack of SaaS data protection capabilities,” said Stephen Ward, MD at Insight Partners, in a statement. “In my time as a CISO, I saw the importance of technology that quickly and effectively addresses these issues, and it’s why we’re proud to partner with DoControl as they continue to grow.”

Gavish, who co-founded DoControl with Omri Weinberg (CRO) and Liel Ran (CTO), described CrowdStrike as not just an investor but a "paying customer."

"When [CrowdStrike] detects malware on the end point we can find and remove the log-in," he said, adding that CrowdStrike turning to a third party like DoControl for this work is a "testament to how hard all this is." Netskope and BetterCloud are among competitors also building tools to address the same problem DoControl is, which is another reason for investing in more tools to integrate DoControl into more environments. A further partnership with Datadog, to open up incident reports directly after detecting the user log-in, is also in the works.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday

    Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it? In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users. One is Zoom IQ for Sales, an add-on for the company's base online video conferencing service that in its words "turns customer interactions into meaningful and actionable insights, helping teams across marketing, sales, and competitive intelligence improve crucial interactions with customers."

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Poli

  • Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money

    The chip giant has started making a play in a lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia and AMD.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • Keep an Eye Out for Ampere Computing After It Files for IPO

    Startup chip designer Ampere Computing recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The company was founded in 2017 but is experiencing rapid growth as data center operators adopt its cloud-native processors. Founded and led by Silicon Valley native Renée James, this is an exciting computing technologist to follow closely ahead of its public debut.

  • Tencent to block Chinese gamers' access to foreign, unapproved games

    Tencent Holdings Ltd said it will shut down a service that allowed Chinese gamers to access overseas platforms to play unapproved foreign games, in a sign of tightening compliance as Chinese regulators more closely scrutinize the industry. The country's largest social and gaming firm said late on Wednesday it will on May 31 update its games speed booster mobile and desktop apps to new versions that would only support games operating in China. Tencent first launched the apps in 2018.

  • German software maker SAP mulls withdrawal from Russia -Handelsblatt

    German business software maker SAP is looking into closing its business in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine, the company's chairman told the Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Thursday. SAP has already stopped sales in Russia but it still offers updates and technical support to existing customers who are not affected by sanctions, Handelsblatt reported.

  • The auction for an NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet—listed at $48 million—closed with a high bid of just $280

    Sina Estavi bought the NFT of Dorsey's tweet last year for $2.9 million.

  • Ethereum Merge No Longer Expected in June

    According to Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko, the network’s much-anticipated shift to proof-of-stake isn’t likely to come until the fall.

  • Meta plans to take a nearly 50% cut of virtual asset sales in its metaverse

    That’s about five times more than the nation’s highest tax rate.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • Hospital robots exposed to hackers after critical security vulnerabilities discovered

    Zero-day vulnerability meant Tug robots could be hijacked by hackers

  • Why MongoDB Stock Popped on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped on Tuesday morning after the company announced it will introduce a new pay-as-you-go subscription offering for its MongoDB Atlas database platform. The program will be accessible via Alphabet's Google Cloud. As of 1 p.m. EDT, MongoDB stock is up 3.5%.

  • CoinFund, Galaxy Digital Lead $3.5M Round for Dapp Cloud Computing Startup

    Socket Supply Co. offers cloud computing tools and open source architecture for decentralized application (dapp) developers.

  • Microsoft Gets Antitrust Complaints From Aruba, Danish Firms Over Cloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian cloud provider Aruba SpA and a group of cloud providers in Denmark are part of a high-profile complaint made against Microsoft Corp. to the European Union’s antitrust watchdog.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Ta

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Apple MacBook Shipments Delayed as China’s Lockdowns Slow Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shoppers are facing longer wait times for the company’s flagship MacBook Pro laptops, a sign that Covid-19 lockdowns in China may be contributing to delays. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.