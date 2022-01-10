U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Doctolib is now used by 300,000 doctors and medical workers

Romain Dillet
·4 min read

French startup Doctolib held a (virtual) press conference this morning to share some metrics, look back at the company’s recent product launches and give a hint about future investments. Doctolib started as a booking platform for doctors and has expanded to other services for doctors and medical workers in general.

With its software-as-a-service strategy, medical workers pay a monthly subscription to use Doctolib’s tools and use them with their patients. And it’s been working well as 300,000 medical workers currently pay Doctolib every month — general practitioners, dentists, pharmacies, psychologists, etc. With a subscription price starting at €129 per month, the startup has a monthly recurring revenue ranging in the tens of millions of euros.

2021 has been a pivotal year for the company as the platform has reached a critical mass in France. For instance, when you want to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in France, many people visit Doctolib’s website to find the nearest vaccination center, pharmacy or doctor with free slots. Vaccination places can use other platforms, but in reality most of them use Doctolib to handle bookings.

Doctolib currently operates in France, Germany and Italy. France is still the company’s main market. 60 million people have used Doctolib so far — most of them have interacted with the service to book an appointment. In 2022, the company predicts that it’ll work with an additional 100,000 medical workers.

Creating a suite of products

Now that Doctolib has a commercial relationship with a ton of doctors, it can release new products and build its suite of services. In many ways, Doctolib is following Salesforce’s strategy. It has a very sticky main product that acts as a springboard for other products.

A couple of years ago, the company launched remote appointments with a telemedicine add-on. Doctors who choose to pay a bit more can start video calls and use Doctolib’s payment systems for remote appointments.

Last year, Doctolib launched Doctolib Médecin. It’s a back-office tool for administrative tasks. For instance, it lets you centralize documents for each patient, see a patient’s history, take notes and issue invoices.

“We started working on it three years ago. We thought we would start from scratch compared to what’s available,” Doctolib’s Managing Director of France Arthur Thirion said. “It is being used by a bit more than 2,000 doctors right now.”

Of course, this isn’t the first product that helps you manage your work as a doctor. But it integrates nicely with the rest of the Doctolib ecosystem.

Similarly, Doctolib wants to increase the network effects of its platform with a new service called Doctolib Team. This time, the company doesn’t want to create a new revenue stream, it wants to make Doctolib essential.

Doctolib Team is an instant messaging service that lets you find specialists and chat with them. You can also securely send documents about your patients.

For health professionals already using Doctolib, it’s a nice-to-have feature. For health professionals who aren’t using Doctolib already, they can create a free Doctolib Team account and start using it — and maybe they might subscribe to Doctolib’s other products down the road.

Image Credits: Doctolib

Operating with a high level of scrutiny

Doctolib isn’t your average startup as the company handles sensitive, medical data. There have been a lot of reports on the company’s hosting stack and design decisions.

And the company is well aware that it can’t act like other startups. For instance, the startup reached unicorn status, but it has stopped sharing funding details since then. You don’t want to talk too much about money when you’re trying to improve everyone’s health.

“We have stopped communicating on funding rounds for the past several years,” co-founder and CEO Stanislas Niox-Chateau said. “Every quarter, every year, investors invest once again or invest for the first time based on our long-term project.”

Doctolib now wants to become a mission-driven company — it’s a special status that you can get if you comply with certain rules. And Stanislas Niox-Chateau founds multiple arguments to position his company as a company that improves society.

For instance, he said that Doctolib’s business model is quite clear — the company relies exclusively on subscriptions from health professionals. The company doesn't monetize patient data.

According to him, the platform is also used widely and doesn’t create a digital divide. Many users don’t live in major cities for instance. And the product is supposedly easy enough that even elderly people can use it.

But that doesn't mean that the company plans to stand still. It has ambitious expansion plans for 2022. Doctolib will grow its team from 2,300 employees to 3,000 employees. And starting today, all employees will become Doctolib shareholders. Everyone will get at least €20,000 in stock grants.

In 2022, the company plans to invest €300 million to improve its products and grow its platforms in France, Germany and Italy — it mostly means new hires and new offices. There won’t be any new market launch in 2022, but that might come later down the road.

  • Nigeria's ThankUCash secures $5.3M to build infrastructure for cashback, deals and BNPL services

    Loyalty, deals and rewards services are a rarity in most African markets. The unit economics and other factors such as currency instability make such businesses hard to pull off in the region. VC firms 500 Global and Unicorn Growth Capital co-led the Lagos-based company’s seed round.

  • Car of the Week: This 2005 Ford GT Checks the Boxes for Speed, Stealth and Style

    Crossing the online auction block through Gooding & Company at the end of this month, the supercar shows less than 2,000 miles on it.

  • Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors

    Stock markets fell again on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in COVID-19 infections. Monday's drop follows on from a bruising first week of the year when a strong signal from the Federal Reserve that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation, and then data showing a strong U.S. labour market, unnerved investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the holiday period. Technology stocks, which have soared the past two years thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls while investors bought into lower-valued energy and financial shares.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in four of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Here’s Why Lockheed Martin Landed in Vltava Fund’s Detractor List

    Vltava Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Vltava Fund described 2021 as a year of very strong growth in profitability among the companies they own in their portfolio, as the profits of the companies they […]

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Take-Two To Bolster Mobile Game Business With Zynga Acquisition

    Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software on Monday announced its plan to buy Zynga in a cash-and-stock deal worth $12.7 billion.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • Is The Trade Desk Too Expensive for 2022?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) empowers buyers of digital advertising worldwide. The melt-up in the stock price may have some investors concerned if it's too late to invest in The Trade Desk and if the stock may be too expensive to buy in 2022. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, The Trade Desk's revenue increased to $800.8 million, up 55% from the $516 million it reported at the same time last year.

  • Tilray posts narrower loss as revenue rises

    Cannabis company manages to break even and beat Wall Street's target; revenue rose but fell short of expectations, but shares rise.

  • Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock hit an all-time high of $221.64 last November. But over the past two months, it plunged nearly 50% as interest rate fears overshadowed the company's impressive growth rates.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off As Yields Rise; AMD, Tesla Slide, While Apple Chipmaker Rises On Strong Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 300 points Monday, as Treasury yields rose. Tesla stock sold off sharply in morning trade.