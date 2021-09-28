U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,429.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,738.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.50
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.70
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0840
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.71
    -1,686.53 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.10
    -47.42 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,022.49
    -217.57 (-0.72%)
     

Doctor Anywhere and Equicom Group form joint venture to launch a tech-enabled healthcare ecosystem in the Philippines

·3 min read

  • The JV entity - DA Philippines' mission is to innovate with technology to transform the way people access healthcare in the Philippines.

  • The platform will provide a seamless online-to-offline healthcare experience for users anytime, anywhere.

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional telehealth platform Doctor Anywhere (DA) and Philippine conglomerate Equicom Group today announced a joint venture to launch a telemedicine platform and develop a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem in the Philippines. Key features include on-demand virtual consultations with healthcare providers and chronic care services.

The joint venture between Doctor Anywhere and Equicom Group will bring innovative digital health services to millions in the Philippines.
The joint venture between Doctor Anywhere and Equicom Group will bring innovative digital health services to millions in the Philippines.

The joint venture will build on Equicom Group's extensive healthcare network in the Philippines, together with Doctor Anywhere's track record of successfully delivering integrated telehealth solutions to millions of users in Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Doctor Anywhere is a tech-enabled omnichannel healthcare service provider with operations in five countries in Southeast Asia.

Doctor Anywhere's telemedicine platform allows users to skip the clinic waiting time, and video-call a licensed doctor in five minutes, with medication delivered to them within one day. Medication delivery is free, covering Metro Manila. Medical history, health reports, and other documents are stored in-app for easy access. The platform also supports mental health counselling with trained counsellors and therapists.

"The pandemic has brought to light the importance and usefulness of telehealth services, especially in the areas of chronic care and mental health support. We are proud to join forces with Equicom Group, combining our proven experience in launching digital healthcare solutions in Southeast Asia, with their unparalleled market insights and network in the country. By forming this joint venture, we hope to improve the access to quality healthcare services in the Philippines, to bring reliable and convenient healthcare directly to the public through their mobile devices." said Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere.

Antonio Go, Chairman of Equicom Group said, "Our aim is to use technology to provide access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Filipinos. The joint venture will focus on developing innovative and personalised healthcare products to expand the service capacity of the healthcare system. We will drive coordinated healthcare for patients, with a focus on primary and chronic care."

The partnership successfully launched the platform to Equicom Group's employees earlier this year, and is extending the services to the general public. App users may enjoy a cashless doctor's consultation, and obtain medicine prescriptions and referral letters electronically in-app. They can also book mental wellness counselling, and speak to an experienced counsellor through the app.

There are no setup or platform fees to use the service. Moving forward, the partnership will also explore opportunities with health maintenance organisations (HMOs), insurance companies and healthcare institutions in the Philippines, to offer similar services for their members.

About Doctor Anywhere

Doctor Anywhere is a tech-enabled, omni-channel healthcare service provider in Asia, on a mission to make healthcare simple, accessible, and efficient for everyone. Doctor Anywhere's digital platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem through technology and innovation, enabling users to manage their health easily and effectively through the Doctor Anywhere mobile app. Headquartered in Singapore with presence in five countries in the region, Doctor Anywhere serves more than 1.5 million (and growing) users in the region.

About Equicom Group

Equicom Group is a business conglomerate with operations in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. The Group's extensive portfolio stretches across health and fintech services, including Maxicare, MyHealth and MetroDental Clinics, Equicom Savings Bank and Equitable Computer Services.

SOURCE Doctor Anywhere

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard, U.S. employment watchdog reach agreement in sexual harassment and discrimination case

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace. Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises said in a statement. The EEOC, which been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I didn’t have a car for 7 years, and I was homeless. I’m still worried

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. Having a worthy financial goal will give you something solid to focus on, instead of a blank canvas of what could happen in the future.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Why Growth Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and Okta Fell Today

    Many growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, didn't grow their share prices on Monday. For instance, three notable up-and-coming tech companies -- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) -- all fell much harder on the day than the S&P 500 index. None of the three had significant price-moving news of their own to report, so it's apparent that their falls (with Datadog off 3.6%, Okta down 4.7%, and MongoDB 4.9% lower) had more to do with those developments.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    An agreement could be completed as soon as this week, giving a lift to pharmaceutical giant’s work on treatments for rare diseases.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Meet the day-trading hamster that is outperforming Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and the S&P 500

    The hamster is up nearly 20% since he started trading in June.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.