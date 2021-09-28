Doctor Anywhere and Equicom Group form joint venture to launch a tech-enabled healthcare ecosystem in the Philippines

The JV entity - DA Philippines' mission is to innovate with technology to transform the way people access healthcare in the Philippines.

The platform will provide a seamless online-to-offline healthcare experience for users anytime, anywhere.

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional telehealth platform Doctor Anywhere (DA) and Philippine conglomerate Equicom Group today announced a joint venture to launch a telemedicine platform and develop a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem in the Philippines. Key features include on-demand virtual consultations with healthcare providers and chronic care services.

The joint venture between Doctor Anywhere and Equicom Group will bring innovative digital health services to millions in the Philippines.

The joint venture will build on Equicom Group's extensive healthcare network in the Philippines, together with Doctor Anywhere's track record of successfully delivering integrated telehealth solutions to millions of users in Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Doctor Anywhere is a tech-enabled omnichannel healthcare service provider with operations in five countries in Southeast Asia.

Doctor Anywhere's telemedicine platform allows users to skip the clinic waiting time, and video-call a licensed doctor in five minutes, with medication delivered to them within one day. Medication delivery is free, covering Metro Manila. Medical history, health reports, and other documents are stored in-app for easy access. The platform also supports mental health counselling with trained counsellors and therapists.

"The pandemic has brought to light the importance and usefulness of telehealth services, especially in the areas of chronic care and mental health support. We are proud to join forces with Equicom Group, combining our proven experience in launching digital healthcare solutions in Southeast Asia, with their unparalleled market insights and network in the country. By forming this joint venture, we hope to improve the access to quality healthcare services in the Philippines, to bring reliable and convenient healthcare directly to the public through their mobile devices." said Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere.

Antonio Go, Chairman of Equicom Group said, "Our aim is to use technology to provide access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Filipinos. The joint venture will focus on developing innovative and personalised healthcare products to expand the service capacity of the healthcare system. We will drive coordinated healthcare for patients, with a focus on primary and chronic care."

The partnership successfully launched the platform to Equicom Group's employees earlier this year, and is extending the services to the general public. App users may enjoy a cashless doctor's consultation, and obtain medicine prescriptions and referral letters electronically in-app. They can also book mental wellness counselling, and speak to an experienced counsellor through the app.

There are no setup or platform fees to use the service. Moving forward, the partnership will also explore opportunities with health maintenance organisations (HMOs), insurance companies and healthcare institutions in the Philippines, to offer similar services for their members.

About Doctor Anywhere

Doctor Anywhere is a tech-enabled, omni-channel healthcare service provider in Asia, on a mission to make healthcare simple, accessible, and efficient for everyone. Doctor Anywhere's digital platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem through technology and innovation, enabling users to manage their health easily and effectively through the Doctor Anywhere mobile app. Headquartered in Singapore with presence in five countries in the region, Doctor Anywhere serves more than 1.5 million (and growing) users in the region.

About Equicom Group

Equicom Group is a business conglomerate with operations in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. The Group's extensive portfolio stretches across health and fintech services, including Maxicare, MyHealth and MetroDental Clinics, Equicom Savings Bank and Equitable Computer Services.

