When Will Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Become Profitable?

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital healthcare and development services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. The AU$16m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£22m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Doctor Care Anywhere Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Healthcare Services analysts is that Doctor Care Anywhere Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£900k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 96% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Doctor Care Anywhere Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Doctor Care Anywhere Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making healthcare tech company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

