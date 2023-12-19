Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC's (ASX:DOC) future prospects. Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital healthcare and development services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. With the latest financial year loss of UK£22m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£15m, the AU$22m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Doctor Care Anywhere Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Healthcare Services analysts is that Doctor Care Anywhere Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£900k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 107% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Doctor Care Anywhere Group's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Doctor Care Anywhere Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

