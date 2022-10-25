'Doctor Who' is coming to Disney Plus in 2023—here's what you need to know

Doctor Who is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Whovians rejoice—the newest seasons of Doctor Who will be streaming on Disney+ starting in 2023, starting with the long-awaited return of David Tennant in the title role.

Ncuti Gatwa, who will star as the 15th Doctor following Tennant's second run, announced that the beloved sci-fi series would be moving to Disney+ during an appearance this morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Russell T Davies, who acted as showrunner for the series from 2005 to 2009, will return along with Tennant.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds—with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," Davies said.

New episodes of Doctor Who will be streaming on Disney+ starting in late November 2023, while BBC will continue to host the series in the UK and Ireland.

Where can you stream 'Doctor Who'?

While Doctor Who has been on the air since 1963, there are two eras of the series available for streaming: the classic era (1963 to 1989) and the new era (2005 to present). Currently, fans in the U.S. can stream the current run of Doctor Who on HBO Max, starting with the 2005 series. Episodes are available to purchase on Amazon Prime, iTunes and Google Play.

If you're looking to catch up on the classic Doctor Who era in the U.S., you can catch the series on BritBox.

Viewers in the UK or Ireland can stream all episodes of the series on BBC.

New episodes of Doctor Who will stream on Disney+ in 2023. Right now, it's not clear if Disney will inherit the streaming rights to previous seasons, but you can expect new episodes to air on Disney+.

What is 'Doctor Who' about?

What? ... WHAT?

Doctor Who follows the adventures of the time lord known as The Doctor. Along with his companions, who tend to be from present-day Earth, he travels in space and time to help the creatures they meet along the way.

Every few years, a new Doctor steps into the role and ushers in a new era of the series. Jodie Whitaker has served as the Doctor since 2018—her run ended in October 2022. Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) was announced as the next Doctor, but in an exciting surprise, David Tennant (who served as the series beloved 10th Doctor) returned to the titular role at the end of Whitaker's run.

Tennant is set to reprise his run as the Doctor for a three-episode run starting in November 2023. Along with Tennant, Catherine Tate will be returning as the fan-favorite companion Donna Noble.

How to sign up for Disney+

To start watching Doctor Who, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC.

