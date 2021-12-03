U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

Need a doctor? Google can now help you find places that accept your health insurance

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Updated search results on Google will show whether doctors accept Medicare.
Updated search results on Google will show whether doctors accept Medicare.

Looking for a new doctor who takes your health insurance? An update to Google search might make that easier.

Google announced updates to search results providing more information on doctors, such as which insurance providers they accept and what languages they speak in their offices.

For example, if you search for doctors near your city, it will pull up results you can refine with details such as "accepts Medicare."

When you search for a specific doctor, you can click on an option to check insurance info to learn more about what plans they support.

"By providing timely and authoritative health information, plus relevant resources and tools on Google Search, we’re always exploring ways to help people make more informed choices about their health," said Hema Budaraju, director of Google search, in a statement.

►Don't be late to your meetings: New Zoom tool can track attendance status

►Toca Life World, LumaFusion: These are Apple's top apps for 2021

Search results for doctors will also show whether they speak multiple languages in their offices. Google says results support over a dozen languages including Spanish and American Sign Language.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google can now help you find doctors who accept your health insurance

