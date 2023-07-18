Doctor with office in Dalton settles false claims case

Jul. 18—Dr. John Chung, a dermatologist who operates clinics across North Georgia and Southeast Tennessee including in Dalton, and his practice have agreed to pay the federal government more than $6 million to settle fraud claims, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a press release, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said Chung and "his practice Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center P.C. (SCCDC), which operates 13 dermatology clinics in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia, have agreed to pay $6.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting false claims to federal healthcare programs for Mohs Micrographic Surgeries and other dermatological procedures."

"The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability," the press release said.

"This settlement resolves allegations that Dr. Chung and SCCDC knowingly submitted false claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid and other government payors for Mohs procedures that were billed as if both the surgery and pathology portions of the procedures were performed by Dr. Chung, when in fact at least one portion was often performed by other individuals," the press release said.

"The settlement further resolves allegations that SCCDC regularly billed Medicare for multiple procedures, performed on the same patient on the same day, in a manner that improperly circumvented Medicare's 'multiple procedure reduction rule.' The alleged misconduct occurred from 2010 through 2020."

With the settlement Chung and the Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center "entered an Integrity Agreement (IA) with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), which promotes its future compliance with the statutes, regulations, program requirements and written directives of Medicare and all other federal healthcare programs," according to the press release.

"Over the last two years, the Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center has been in discussions with the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding our billing processes," said Kelley Finnell, chief operating officer, in a statement. "We disagree with most of the accusations of the U.S. Attorney's Office, and we have taken steps to adjust some billing practices outlined in the complaint. We have decided to settle this matter rather than proceed with litigation because the process has been a distraction for our administration and financially burdensome for our centers.

"As referenced in the information provided by the Department of Justice, the settlement agreement was entered into solely based on allegations, and there was no admission of liability or intentional wrongdoing. This is a civil and not a criminal matter. We will continue providing the highest quality of care for our patients just as we have for the last 27 years."

"The investigation was prompted by a lawsuit filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, provisions of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to sue on behalf of the government for false claims, and to receive a share of any recovery," the Justice Department press release said. "The qui tam case is captioned United States, State of Tennessee and State of Georgia ex rel. Chambers v. Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Ctr. and Chung, No. 1:20-CV-177 (E.D. Tenn.). The relator's share of the recovery will be $1.32 million."

"Healthcare fraud, a severe problem that impacts every American, costs our country billions each year, takes critical resources out of our healthcare system, and contributes to the rising cost of healthcare for everyone. The FBI, along with our federal, state and local partners, will continue to provide resources to investigate allegations of fraud in public programs and hold violators to account," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico, Knoxville Field Office, in the press release.