'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will hit Disney+ on June 22nd

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has only been in theaters for a few weeks, but you won't need to wait much longer to catch the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie at home. It will start streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd at no extra cost to subscribers.

Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gbJ4Fy0GJ2 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 2, 2022

In another example of the theatrical exclusivity window narrowing, the movie will be available on Disney+ just 47 days after its arrival in theaters. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy also landed on Disney+ just 45 days or so into their theatrical runs.

It used to be the case that movies would be in cinemas only for 90 days before they were available as home entertainment options, but the pandemic upended that. Some major studios, including Disney, started putting movies up on streaming services or made them available for digital rental on the same day they debuted in theaters. Netflix and some smaller studios and distributors adopted the day-and-date approach long before the onset of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn't the only MCU property coming to Disney+ this month. The Ms. Marvel series will premiere on June 8th.