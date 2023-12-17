New doctor takes ownership at Westminster’s Carroll Eye Care

For almost 40 years Carroll Eye Care has served the county’s eye care needs as a privately owned business, and the tradition will continue, even as a new owner has taken over.

The Carroll Plaza optometrist office has been sold to Westminster resident Dr. Christine Luzuriaga, 39, who will keep the business privately owned amid larger companies acquiring many other practices in the county, she says.

Practically nothing has changed about Carroll Eye Care since the October sale, and previous owner Dr. Helen Hooper, 67, said she does not plan to stop seeing patients anytime soon.

“When I thought about what I wanted and the way that I wanted to treat people, what (Dr. Hooper) had really matched up with what I wanted,” Luzuriaga said.

The optometrist’s office, officially named Westminster Family Vision Center, originally was called Pearl Vision and later Vision World. It has operated in the county since 1984 and has expanded from 5 Carroll Plaza to encompass 3 and 4 Carroll Plaza as well, Hooper said.

The Luzuriaga family moved to Carroll County in 2011, and the optometrist has practiced medicine in the county since 2015. Luzuriaga worked for the private equity firm Center for Total Eye Care from 2019 to 2021 and joined Hooper’s practice after her two-year non-compete clause expired, in July.

“I was definitely looking for someone who would want to carry on as a private entity,” Hooper said, “and would be capable and interested in taking care of people and doing more than just routine eye exams.”

Operating as a privately owned business allows for more flexibility in diagnosis and treatment procedures, Luzuriaga said, which she believes allows for a higher standard of care. It also presents the opportunity for appointment scheduling and payment plans that meet a patient’s unique needs.

Private equity describes a practice that is owned by a corporate entity. Luzuriaga said procedures and scheduling tend to be highly standardized and less customized to the individual patient at a private equity practice.

“I love being in private practice and there aren’t a lot of doctors out there anymore who want private practice,” Hooper said. “I really want to see Carroll Eye Care stay as a private entity. I feel passionate about the way we take care of our patients. That gives us a certain freedom.”

Luzuriaga said she prefers working in an environment where doctors have more options in treating patients and where she can go above and beyond for a patient if she deems it prudent.

Hooper said she knew she wanted to be an optometrist since ninth grade, but never sought to own a practice until the stars aligned. Optometry has changed over the years, Hooper added, from a male-dominated field when she began in the 1980s to now, when women comprise about half of the workforce.

Hooper built an incredible business, Luzuriaga said, and all six employees have been retained under her ownership. The only change she may make is installing an electronic check-in kiosk, which will be entirely optional for patients.

Although Hooper has no plans to retire anytime soon, she said the sale of the business will allow her to make that decision without reservations about the future of Carroll Eye Care and its patients, when the time comes.

“It’s very hard after 39 years to take yourself out of the day-to-day operation,” Hooper said, “so I’m working on that. I can be a control freak, so I’m trying not to be.”

Hooper would not have sold the business to someone who does not share her passion for providing the best care possible, she said.

“I think that people worry that Dr. Hooper is going to be retiring right now and she’s not,” Luzuriaga said. “She has seen ebbs and flows of ownership through the years and she wanted to make sure that the practice she had built up remains privately owned.”