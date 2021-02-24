The Doctors Company Foundation Seeks Patient Safety Grant Proposals

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company Foundation has announced that it is accepting grant proposals through March 22, 2021, for innovative patient safety projects. Each year, the Foundation supports patient safety education for healthcare professionals and patient safety research with clinically useful applications by funding projects aimed at reducing or eliminating risk of adverse events.

"This year in particular, we welcome proposals for projects that focus on telehealth, diagnostic error, and COVID-19," said William C. Rupp, MD, Foundation chairman. "These grants reflect our mission to advance the practice of good medicine and support our commitment to serving those who provide healthcare."

The first step in the application process is submission of a letter of intent. Then, the Foundation will ask selected applicants to submit a full proposal. Eligibility criteria and application guidelines can be found on the Foundation website .

In its 13-year history, the Foundation has provided over $6 million in grants for patient safety research and educational training. Grant recipients include the National Patient Safety Foundation (now the Institute for Healthcare Improvement) for developing guidelines on root cause analysis, Northwestern University for The Effect of Clinical Reasoning Feedback on Hospital Medicine Physicians and Residents, and the University of California, San Francisco, for The Family Input for Quality and Safety Study.

In addition, the Foundation approved the following grants in 2020:

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and NYC Health + Hospitals: An Intuitive, Nonintrusive Approach to Reduce Patient Harm from Inappropriate Dosing of High-risk Drugs in Older Adult Patients Across an Urban Safety Net Hospital System.

Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School: Immersive Virtual Reality Environment for Training Acute Care Teams (iREACT).

Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation:Perioperative Deterioration: Early Recognition; Rapid Response; and the End of Failure-to-Rescue.

About The Doctors Company Foundation

The Foundation supports patient safety education for healthcare professionals in training and in practice, and patient safety research with clinically useful applications. With this in mind, we focus on projects/activities that develop knowledge, techniques, and tools whose application reduces or eliminates risk of adverse events that cause harm to patients while under care. Visit tdcfoundation.com .

