Docufree Announces Strategic Partnership with Allied Global to Deliver Cloud-Based Content Services

·4 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Business and Technology Services Provider Adds Document Management to List of Client Offerings</span>

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today announced a strategic partnership with Allied Global, a provider of business support and IT technology services headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Central America. The agreement will provide Allied Global with the ability to offer Docufree's cloud-based document-management solutions to its growing customer base.

"Docufree is always looking for strategies to expand our document-management and business process services offerings globally, and this new partnership with Allied Global is a perfect fit," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Our cloud-based content services nicely align with Allied Global's mission to implement the best technology solutions for its customers, and the many industries it serves."

Allied Global spans the globe, with offices in the Philippines, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and the United States, delivering BPS services to clients with call centers, app and technology management delivery through its technology services vertical.

The Docufree® Document Cloud platform delivers modern SaaS technologies and digital services replacing outdated, manual business processes helping organizations digitally capture, secure, share and manage the use of enterprise information with cloud-based document-management, workflow automation and digital signature software and services.

"Our partnership with Docufree allows us to scale our document services business to greater heights and increased capacity" said Oscar Garcia, CTO for Allied Global. "It will also help us create digital, information-driven environments for our customers, where entire organizations can better access documents and improve workflow automation to deliver the right information to the right people—where and when they need it."

With Docufree's intuitive interface and cloud-based access, users can quickly search and locate content from anywhere—at any time. Robust search tools make it easy to retrieve documents from inside the platform or from the applications businesses use every day. The solution is backed by world-class security protocols; in-transit encryption, and user permissions so content is always locked down and only available to those who are authorized to see it.

About Docufree
Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use every day interact with data and each other, driving measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook.

About Allied Global

Allied Global is a Business & Technology Services company with operations in five different countries, including AME & APAC regions, delivering services primarily across the United States and LATAM. Today, the company has grown to more than 7,000 employees and provides a variety of solutions with its two business units: Business Services and Technology Services. Allied Global securely connects brands with their customers, driving our client´s CX and Technology strategies forward.

Business Services include Customer Experience Design & Consulting, Customer Care, Sales Operations, IT Support, Omnichannel, and AI-enabled contact center solutions. Learn more at https://alliedglobal.com/.

Allied Global's Technology Services® division is highly focused on providing personalized solutions to our customers around the globe. Allied TS® helps companies transform their business and launch it at scale with the power of intelligent platforms. It also turns technology into differentiation, with the use of data, AI and custom systems with intelligent software engineering services. Allied TS® offers nearshore and onshore world-class services in countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Philippines, and United States. For more information, visit https://alliedglobal.com/technology-services

Media Contact:
Jan Sisko
Carabiner Communications
(678) 461-7438
jsisko@carabinercomms.com

Tena Johnson
Docufree Corporate Communications
(877) 362-3569
pr@docufree.com
https://www.docufree.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docufree-announces-strategic-partnership-with-allied-global-to-deliver-cloud-based-content-services-301455747.html

SOURCE Docufree

