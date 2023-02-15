Document Compliance Network Launches Newest Version of its Food Safety Software

Revolutionary food safety software streamlines food safety documentation for the food and beverage industry

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Document Compliance Network (DCN), a leader in eliminating paperwork and automating the collection, storage, tracking, auditing, and sharing of food safety documentation, has launched its newest version of its food safety software. The features are designed to help food safety teams within the food and beverage industry to increase efficiency and reduce workload.

DCN's food safety software allows the user to operate the system in one of 14 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Spanish. In addition, you can designate the preferred language of your business partner (customer or vendor) to streamline communication and efficiency in the global supply chain.

DCN also updated its internal section for documents to include a history and change log, making it easy to track revisions of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as required by food safety regulations and various auditing bodies. The update also includes a history and advanced note system for the supplier side of the software, which will automatically move previous versions of documents into history and track which user approved the document.

Food and beverage companies can easily send one-way fillable PDFs to suppliers and upload their most up-to-date documents to the software, which will automatically send to linked customers prior to expiration. The software also includes a library for documents that can be organized for easy storage and searchability.

Suppliers can request changes to their contact information, and the software will notify the user for approval. Once approved, the software will automatically update the supplier's contact information. The user also has the ability to rank suppliers based on custom criteria.

"My favorite feature is the ability to easily request documents from current and new suppliers," says Daria, Client Success Director at DCN with a Master's degree in Food Science and Technology from Oregon State University. "I remember when I was a quality manager and having to track everything in an Excel spreadsheet. There would always be one or two suppliers that I didn't have any documents for and another handful with expired documents. Having a food safety software that automatically makes sure I have all the necessary documents would have reduced my stress levels significantly."

Document Compliance Network is ideal for food and beverage manufacturers, growers, processors, vendors, and brokers and is priced at $9,600 per year, which includes unlimited users, documents, support, training, and data. Companies interested in learning more about DCN can schedule a demo at https://www.documentcompliance.com/schedule-a-demo.

About Document Compliance Network:

Document Compliance Network was developed and is run by a team with over 50 years combined experience in food manufacturing and food safety. Their mission is to provide a simple yet effective solution to ensure to the food industry ensuring their users are audit ready at all times. The software is used by food safety, quality assurance, and document compliance employees/teams.

