Document Outsourcing Market | Accenture Plc, and Canon Inc. to Emerge as Top Contributors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 15.42 bn is expected in the document outsourcing market during 2021-2025 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the document outsourcing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Document Outsourcing Market by Outsourcing Services and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment - Download Free Sample Report

Although the need for cost reduction, enhanced efficiency, and regulatory compliance, and increased efficiency of document management using the hybrid solution will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Document Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45408

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Document Outsourcing Market size

  • Document Outsourcing Market trends

  • Document Outsourcing Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the need for automated and centralized document management solutions are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Data security issues in outsourcing is may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the document outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report -The cloud services brokerage market has the potential to grow by USD 30.07 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%. - Download a free sample report.

Consumer NAS Market Report -The projected valuation of the consumer NAS market by 2025 is USD 24.92 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.93%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report.

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist document outsourcing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the document outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the document outsourcing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of document outsourcing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Outsourcing services

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Outsourcing services

  • Onsite contracted services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Statement printing services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DPO services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Outsourcing services

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Canon Inc.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • HP Inc.

  • Konica Minolta Inc.

  • Lexmark International Inc.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/document-outsourcing-market--accenture-plc-and-canon-inc-to-emerge-as-top-contributors--technavio-301360874.html

SOURCE Technavio

