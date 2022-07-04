Document Outsourcing Market Recorded 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Canon Inc | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The document outsourcing market share is expected to increase to USD 15.42 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The document outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accenture Plc, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Few vendors with key offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Document Outsourcing Market by Outsourcing Services and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Accenture Plc - The company offers document outsourcing for the process of creating, storing, and retaining employee-related communications

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The document outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

The need for cost reduction, enhanced efficiency, and regulatory compliance is a major factor driving the global document outsourcing market share growth.

Various organizations around the world are opting to outsource their document management services to eliminate the time, costs, and inconvenience associated with in-house document management services. Moreover, developing an in-house document management solution also involves the risk of failure, which may result in an increase in the costs and time required for its development.

To avoid such risks and to enhance the efficiency of the document management process, organizations are readily opting for the outsourcing of document management solutions. In 2019, the cost of data breaches in organizations with no automated data handling rose by an estimated $0.73 million across the world. Considering such an increase in the cost of data breaches, organizations worldwide are looking for reliable outsourcing services. This, in turn, is driving the global document outsourcing market.

Major Challenge:

The data security issues in outsourcing will be a major challenge for the global document outsourcing market share growth during the forecast period.

There are security concerns associated with the use of outsourcing services, such as ensuring the privacy of sensitive data and the quality of services. Outsourcing vendors deal with data from several businesses simultaneously and use the same servers and devices to store the data, which may lead to the merging or leaking of sensitive and confidential information. Outsourcing companies must deploy effective security measures and secure platforms that must comply with stringent data protection regulations.

If an outsourcing service provider fails to ensure the safety of the documents, clients can take legal action against the vendor, which, in turn, can have a negative impact on the brand identity and image of the outsourcing service provider/vendor. This also hampers the revenue and the consumer base of the company. Meanwhile, any leakage of confidential information may cause a significant revenue loss for several companies.

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

Outsourcing services

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Document Outsourcing Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Document Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Outsourcing services

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Outsourcing services

5.3 Onsite contracted services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Statement printing services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 DPO services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Outsourcing services

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.6 HP Inc.

10.7 Konica Minolta Inc.

10.8 Lexmark International Inc.

10.9 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

10.10 Seiko Epson Corp.

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

10.12 Xerox Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

