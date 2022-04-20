U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.25
    +4.04 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,199.55
    +288.35 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,487.45
    -132.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.51
    +9.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.40
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7900
    -1.1240 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,147.99
    -350.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.89
    -7.08 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Docupace Named to WealthTech 100 List of Top FinTech Companies

·3 min read

WealthTech 100 recognizes the tech companies transforming the global investment and banking industries

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is proud to announce inclusion in the 2022 WealthTech100 list and be recognized as one of the world's most innovative technology solution providers by FinTech Global.

Docupace WealthTech 100 2022
Docupace WealthTech 100 2022

For wealth management firms and RIAs, Docupace is so much more than document management or going paperless.

"Enhancements around compliance, new account opening, disclosure delivery and client engagement have pushed the Docupace Platform ahead of alternatives in terms of overall impact we can have on a business," says Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "I have a front-row seat to the wonderful work our teams deliver each day and it's great to see it recognized in such an esteemed list."

"Docupace is so much more than document management or going paperless. For wealth management firms and RIAs, it's a yellow brick road toward a better, more efficient and more effective business operation. For many, back office transformation is just a few steps away," said George.

Click here to read full coverage on Docupace.

The recognition from FinTech Global is the latest in an extensive list of accolades Docupace has received over the past 24 months. The company was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies; listed as a Top 100 FinTech by Cramer + Associates, named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 list of "Disruptors", won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year", and included in Industry Wired's Top 10 list of Most Recommended FinTech Solution Providers in 2020. Docupace also acquired award-winning client onboarding platform PreciseFP in September 2021. In addition, Docupace chief executive officer David Knoch was named to the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Class of 2021 and was awarded CEO of the Year by WealthTech Americas.

The fourth annual Wealth100 list 2022 recognizes tech companies around the globe transforming the investment and banking industries. The prestigious ranking from specialist research firm FinTech Global includes innovative technology companies who directly address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors. Click here to see the full list.

To gather the highly competitive list of wealthtech leaders, a panel of analysts and industry experts evaluated a list of more than 1,200 businesses, and recognized finalists for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

"The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors. As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage," said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar.

A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

About Docupace
Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Docupace Media Contact:
Ryan George
Chief Marketing Officer
ryan_george@docupace.com

Docupace Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Docupace Technologies, Inc.)
Docupace Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Docupace Technologies, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docupace-named-to-wealthtech-100-list-of-top-fintech-companies-301529472.html

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

    Image-based social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) benefited from massive gains during the pandemic. Since its customers had more spare time, they engaged with the platform more, sending Pinterest stock surging. Consequently, the stock price has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As CFO Leaves To Join Walmart?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 75% or More to Buy Now and Hold

    Once darlings of the U.S. equity market, many growth stocks have been witnessing dramatic corrections in the past few months driven by rising inflation and the interest rate hikes initiated to slow it. If the Federal Reserve now responds with a sudden jump in interest rates, it can prove quite damaging for the stock market, at least in the short run. This time of uncertainty, however, can also prove to be an opportunity for retail investors.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Procter & Gamble beats earnings expectations, raises outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.