DocuSign announces end-to-end contract lifecycle integration inside Slack

Ron Miller
·2 min read

One of Slack's main strengths has always been the ability to complete a set of tasks without having to move between multiple applications. DocuSign introduced electronic signature integration inside Slack at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Today, the company announced you can handle the entire contract lifecycle without leaving Slack.

“With the CLM (contract lifecycle management) for Slack integration, you can navigate the full agreement processes -- like redlining, reviews and approvals -- with DocuSign’s leading CLM solution all from within Slack, and with colleagues and customers alike,” the company explained in a blog post announcing the new capabilities.

During the initial throes of the COVID crisis in 2020, as employees were forced to work from home, it became critical to move as much work as possible into a digital context. As we now move increasingly into a hybrid work world, being able to move documents through an approval process without hard copies, and without constantly shifting between applications, has tremendous utility.

“In today’s hybrid work environment, it’s critical to be able to do business as quickly and as efficiently as possible, streamlining where possible and minimizing the number of apps and tools that stakeholders need to navigate to get deals done,” the company wrote in the blog post. DocuSign is achieving that by integrating each step in the contract signing process right inside Slack, eliminating the need to check various other communications channels and programs to see where the contract is in the workflow.

DocuSign has been looking at various ways of integrating the signing process into the SaaS tools people are using most. This builds on the company's announcement earlier this year about document signing in Zoom, another application that exploded in popularity during the height of the pandemic lockdown.

According to data from Deloitte, DocuSign is the clear market leader in eSignatures with 75% share. Yet in spite of this DocuSign stock has taken a beating this year down a whopping 65% to this point.

Once a buzzword, digital transformation is reshaping markets

