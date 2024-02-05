DocuSign Falls on Report Bain, Hellman & Friedman Are Losing Interest

(Bloomberg) -- DocuSign Inc. shares tumbled after a report suggested Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman no longer seem as interested in acquiring the company.

The online signature services firm, which has a market value of $11 billion, hasn’t been able to agree on a deal price with either of the private equity firms, which were competing to buy DocuSign, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DocuSign fell 6.5% to $54.33 in New York on Monday after the report.

DocuSign was one of a number of pandemic darlings that issued convertible bonds, debt that converts into shares upon maturity, as tech stocks soared in 2021. Such was the clamor for exposure at the time that $58 billion of these bonds were issued with no coupon. The bonds ended up crashing along with the brutal tech selloff that followed.

DocuSign, which went public in 2018, has more broadly been hurt by increasing competition from Adobe Inc.’s document business, and its valuation suffered as investors lost their taste for unprofitable software stocks.

Several Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have held talks to provide as much as $8 billion in financing for a buyout of DocuSign, Bloomberg has reported.

