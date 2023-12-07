DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Reports Growth in Revenue and Record Non-GAAP Operating Margin in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Total revenue increased by 9% year-over-year to $700.4 million in Q3 Fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share rose to $0.79, up from $0.57 in the same period last year.

Free cash flow reached a record $240.3 million, compared to $36.1 million in the same period last year.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Manager report by Gartner, Inc.

On December 7, 2023, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a solid performance with a 9% increase in total revenue year-over-year, amounting to $700.4 million. Subscription revenue, which constitutes the bulk of the total revenue, also saw a 9% increase to $682.4 million. However, professional services and other revenue decreased by 16% year-over-year to $18.1 million.

Financial Performance Overview

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) achieved a significant milestone with a record non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. The company's GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.19, a substantial improvement from a loss of $0.15 per share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased to $0.79 from $0.57 year-over-year. The company's free cash flow was notably high at $240.3 million, compared to $36.1 million in the same period last year, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments. Net cash provided by operating activities was $264.2 million, a significant increase from $52.5 million in the prior year. The company's balance sheet remains robust, with a total asset value of $3.3 billion as of October 31, 2023.

Operational and Strategic Developments

The company highlighted several operational and strategic achievements, including being named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Manager report by Gartner for the fourth consecutive year. DocuSign also expanded its global presence with the opening of an engineering center of excellence in India, which is expected to accelerate product innovation.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

Looking ahead, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) provided guidance for the quarter ending January 31, 2024, with total revenue expected to be between $696 million and $700 million, and billings projected to be between $758 million and $768 million. The company anticipates a non-GAAP gross margin of 81.0% to 82.0% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.5% to 23.5%. For the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, total revenue is expected to be between $2,746 million and $2,750 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 24.0% to 25.0%.

Final Remarks

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) continues to demonstrate its ability to grow revenue and improve operational efficiency. The company's focus on product innovation and market leadership is reflected in its solid financial performance and strategic initiatives. As DocuSign expands its offerings beyond e-signature into intelligent agreement management, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital transaction management solutions.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings report and listen to the webcast conference call on the DocuSign Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DocuSign Inc for further details.

