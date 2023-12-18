DocuSign, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DOCU) 47% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 47% share price jump in the last month. Looking further back, the 16% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that DocuSign's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Software industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 4.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has DocuSign Performed Recently?

Recent revenue growth for DocuSign has been in line with the industry. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think this modest revenue performance will continue. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, DocuSign would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 109% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 5.6% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 17% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that DocuSign's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From DocuSign's P/S?

Its shares have lifted substantially and now DocuSign's P/S is back within range of the industry median. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of DocuSign's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for DocuSign that you need to take into consideration.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for DocuSign that you need to take into consideration.

