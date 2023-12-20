Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), executed a sale of 92,750 shares in the company on December 19, 2023. The shares were sold at a price of $61.31 each, resulting in a transaction amounting to $5,686,232.50.

DocuSign Inc provides e-signature solutions as part of its broader platform for automating the process of electronically signing documents and managing digital transactions. The company's cloud-based platform allows users to complete approvals, agreements, and transactions faster by eliminating the need for physical paperwork. DocuSign's products include eSignature, DocuSign Agreement Cloud, and several industry-specific solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 92,750 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting the only type of insider activity for the stock within the last year.

The insider transaction history for DocuSign Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

DocuSign Inc President and CEO Allan Thygesen Sells 92,750 Shares

On the valuation front, DocuSign Inc's shares were trading at $61.31 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.487 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 241.08, which is significantly above both the industry median of 27.23 and the company's historical median.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $61.31 and a GF Value of $84.76, DocuSign Inc is currently considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

