U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.25
    -42.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.88
    -166.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,931.52
    -272.65 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.07
    -26.98 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.12
    -3.84 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.40
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5920
    +0.0360 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7960
    +0.2060 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,835.90
    -2,255.12 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.97
    -37.38 (-3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Docyt raises $11.5M Series A for its AI-powered accounting automation service

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Docyt, a startup that offers an AI-powered accounting automation platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has raised an $11.5 million Series A funding round led by Lobby Capital, with participation from First Rays Venture Partners, which led the company's 2021 $1.5 million seed extension round, and Morado Ventures.

The idea behind Docyt, which started out as a secure document sharing platform, is to make it easier for SMBs to manage routine accounting tasks like collecting data, digitizing receipts, categorization and reconciliation. It's basically an end-to-end platform for accounting workflows that automates the financial and accounting back office. Users simply connect their bank accounts and then scan or email their receipts, bills and revenue statements for Docyt's AI engine to extract this data and then reconcile it with their bank and credit card transactions and update their accounting ledger in as close to real-time as possible.

Image Credits: Docyt

"Docyt's goal is to generate financial reports for our customers. It is not piecemeal automation that just does one workflow and then expects somebody else to do the accounting," said Docyt co-founder and CEO Sidharth Saxena. "The job of the system is to generate actual reports so that the business owners can make critical decisions."

Since raising its last funding round, the Docyt team launched a number of new integrations with existing revenue systems as it built out its platform. One vertical the company has especially focused on is hospitality, with many accounting systems for hotels still using rather antiquated software and PDF-based receipts. Because its AI system automatically learns how to interpret these documents, it's relatively easy for Docyt to enter these new markets.

"The last two years were perhaps some of the most difficult for small and medium businesses. They had to first survive and then emerge out of this depression for small businesses," said Docyt co-founder and CEO Sidharth Saxena. "What we have seen is businesses that took advantage of modern technology fared better than others. They were able to find new lending, they were able to make use of government programs faster, and they were able to put their workforce to use in a much better way. Docyt actually fits into that picture and story really, really nicely. We are accelerating the digital transformation trend."

Image Credits: Docyt

That seems to be working out for Docyt as the company also today announced that it grew its revenue by 6x and grew its customer base by 4x in 2021.

"Docyt's AI-powered financial workflows and accounting automation give small and medium-sized businesses powerful tools to run their back office," said Eric Carlborg, general partner at Lobby Capital. "We’re thrilled to be part of Docyt’s mission to disrupt the accounting software market by providing businesses with financial visibility, across all locations, in real time."

The company plans to use the new funding to expand its team, with a focus on its go-to-market capabilities.

Docyt raises $1.5M for its ML-based accounting automation platform

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_iqkZLoXCM?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=1&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • Better.com offering employees 60-days severance, losing 'tens of millions' per month per sources

    Less than one month after laying off 3,000 employees, digital mortgage lender Better.com is offering its corporate, product, design and engineering employees 60 days paid severance, or voluntary separation plans, and health insurance coverage "to anyone who wants it," according to several sources familiar with internal happenings at the company. Eligible employees will get an email later today with the ability to accept the voluntary separation. The last day for employees to accept the offer is April 15, according to an email from the company seen by TechCrunch.

  • U.S. lawmakers slam Big Oil for high gasoline prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Oil executives defended themselves in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday from charges by lawmakers that they are gouging Americans with high fuel prices, saying that they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held the hearing to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and after Western countries slapped sanctions on Moscow's energy exports.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Tesla stock under pressure after Elon Musk becomes Twitter activist investor

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk refiling his Twitter disclosure to show that he is an active investor.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Better Buy: SoFi vs. Charles Schwab

    Both of these online-oriented financial services companies have their merits, but one is a smarter pick.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • GM and Honda promise affordable EVs, Block shares sink after data breach, SBFM stock booms

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's trending stock tickers, including Sunshine Biopharma Inc.'s latest anti-cancer mRNA treatment.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 1 Green Flag for Costco in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been on fire ever since the onset of the pandemic. It hardly appears that anything could be a red flag for the thriving retailer. But its excellent performance is reflected in its stock price, which is meaningfully more expensive than its brick-and-mortar rivals.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    "Undervalued" and "electric vehicle makers" are terms that typically don't belong in the same sentence. While it speaks to the fear that vehicle sales will be even lower than last year, it also offers promise.