Dodecanedioic Acid Global Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market by Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dodecanedioic acid is a chemical compound made from butadiene through a chemical reaction in multiple stages. Butadiene is first transformed into a cyclotrimerisation cycle into cyclododecatriene. It is then transformed to dodecanedioic acid by process of hydrogenation led by air exposure to a combination of ethanol and ketone in the existence of boric acid at high temperatures. In the final step, this mixture is oxidized further by nitric acid.

A new yeast-based method for generating dodecanedioic acid is being developed. This would be a low-cost method. Dodecanedioic acid is a solid with a slight odour at room temperature. It is utilized in the production of compounds like polyester.

There are no consumer applications for the chemical. It is employed in the manufacture of toothbrushes, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings, paints, lubricants, automotive parts, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, fuel line tubing, etc. The chemical also has laboratory usages. Dodecanedioic acid is used as a raw material for synthetic musk fragrances and a variety of organic synthesis processes. It is also used as a rust preventive agent in cutting oil.

In addition, rise in automotive industry across the globe is driving the global dodecanedioic acid market growth. For instance, according to a data published by India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, in December 2021, Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026.

Bio-based DDDA is predicted to replace a significant part of the demand for and use of petroleum-derived DDDA in the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, resin production is expected to remain the main application area for bio-DDDA in the forecast period. The rise of the U.S. and Canada as textile centers is expected to accelerate the penetration of resin production bases, resulting in profitable potential for dodecanedioic acid.

Furthermore, increase in demand for zero volatile organic compounds paints is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players over the forecast period.

For instance, according to data published by the American Coatings Association (ACA), a voluntary, nonprofit trade association, in February 2020, the Asia Pacific region represents 53% of the volume and 47% of the value of the global coatings industry. China represents 60% of the entire coatings volume of APAC, which is clearly the most important coatings producer and user in the region, with India (18% of regional volume) being the second.

The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period owing to growing powder coatings production in economies such as Russia, Italy, etc. Europe is a prominent region for the dodecanedioic acid market. An increase in the use of dodecanedioic acid in nylon, engineering plastics, and painting materials is contributing to the market growth in Germany.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dodecanedioic acid market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global dodecanedioic acid market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., Chemceed, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry, Selleck Chemicals, Serena Chemicals, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and UBE Industries, Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global dodecanedioic acid market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dodecanedioic acid market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Country/Region

  • Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Market Trends

  • Market Attractiveness Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

4. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Resins

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Powder Coatings

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Adhesives

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Lubricants

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Others (Pharmaceutical, Fragrance, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region 2022 - 2030

  • North America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • GCC

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country/Region

  • Northern Africa

  • Central Africa

  • South Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Company Profiles

  • BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cathay Biotech Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Chemceed

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Haihang Industry

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Selleck Chemicals

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Serena Chemicals

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • UBE Industries, Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4i30j

