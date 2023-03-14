U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Growth Accelerating with Rise in Demand for Dodecanedioic Acid in Nylon, Engineering Plastic and Painting Materials | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

According to TMR report, the global dodecanedioic acid market value stood at US$ 756.9 Mn in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dodecanedioic acid market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2031. Dodecanedioic acid, or DDDA, is utilized in the manufacture of various resins such as aromatic hydrocarbon resins, epoxy resins, specialty resins, lattices, unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy resins, acrylates, phenolic resins, and other specialty intermediates. These resins are further used in different industries serving diverse purposes. Rise in need for synthetic production of dodecanedioic acid in different applications, such as engineering plastics and nylon, is projected to aid in market expansion.

Dodecanedioic acid can also be produced by a chemical process called cyclotrimerization, with the use of butadiene. In this process, butadiene can be changed into cyclododecatriene via the cyclotrimerization process and subsequently converted into dodecanedioic acid.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14270

Presently, the process of producing dodecanedioic acid with the help of yeast is gaining significant popularity among chemical industries. Thus, increase in demand for biotech production of dodecanedioic acid is projected to create new business opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

  • Increase in Applications: Dodecanedioic acid is used in the production of polyester coatings, paints, high-performance nylon 6-12, epoxy resins, plasticizers, when combined with amine. It is also utilized in top quality adhesives, paints, antiseptics, surfactants, industrial facilities, pulp and paper, powder coatings, and others. Additionally, high demand for dodecanedioic acid for the production of engineering plastics, such as fibers, diester synthetic lubricants, and curatives, is projected to a boost to the overall market development for dodecanedioic acid during the forecast period.

  • Extensive Usage of Engineering Plastics in Multiple End-user Industries: Increase in longevity and performance of plastic, especially in the construction and engineering sector, is projected to augment the demand for engineered plastics such as nylon. They offer high toughness at low temperature and strength and high stiffness at high temperatures, along with good welding behavior and high fatigue resistance. Thus, rise in application of engineering plastics in different end-user industries is anticipated to aid in market growth during the forecast period.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=14270&ltype=S

Key Drivers

  • Rise in demand for paints is projected to boost market growth

  • Surge in use of engineering plastic across construction and transportation industries is expected to promote industry growth

  • Increase in use of dodecanedioic acid in manufacture of nylon material, pulp and paper, adhesives, and other chemicals and materials is anticipated to promote market development during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific is likely to account for the dominant share of the dodecanedioic acid market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increase in demand for nylon and paints from various end-user industries. Rise in construction activities and increase in need for paints and coatings also propel the need for dodecanedioic acid, which in turn is estimated to contribute to the dominant revenue share of the region during the forecast period.

  • The Europe market for dodecanedioic acid is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for engineering plastics, nylon, paints and others. Dodecanedioic acid is also used in the production of chemicals such as polyester, which is further used in the production of cosmetics, lubricants, fragrances, coatings, toothbrushes, and other products. Thus, rise in demand for the products mentioned above is anticipated to boost the Europe market significantly during the forecast period.

As per your requirement you can customize this report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=14270

Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global dodecanedioic acid market include Shijiazhuang Dongao Chemical Technology Co.Ltd., Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co.Ltd., Palmary Chemical, Toronto Research Chemicals, ZHEJIANG BOADGE Chemcial Co.Ltd., Shijiazhuang Yihe-Chem Co.Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., Evergreensino Chemical Co.Ltd., Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co.Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., Haihang Industry, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Segmentation

Production Process

  • Synthetic Production

  • Biotech Production Dosage Technique

Application

  • Antiseptics

  • Nylon

  • Adhesives

  • Painting Materials

  • Corrosion Inhibitors

  • Automotive Lubricants

  • Surfactants

  • Engineering Plastics

  • Others (including Powder Coatings and Varnishes)

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia & CIS

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • ASEAN

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


