Dodecanedioic Acid Market, Increased Demand For Nylon-based Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 -- The Dodecanedioic Acid Market size is expected to grow by USD 144.66 million during 2025, at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The increased demand for nylon-based products, growth in industrialization in emerging economies, and extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the stringent regulatory environment, volatility in prices of raw materials used for manufacturing specialty chemicals, and the threat of substitutes for dodecanedioic acid will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

APAC will account for 41% of market growth. The main markets for dodecanedioic acid in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the electronics sector would help the dodecanedioic acid market in APAC.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dodecanedioic acid market report covers the following areas:

Dodecanedioic Acid Market size

Dodecanedioic Acid Market trends

Dodecanedioic Acid Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next few years.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dodecanedioic Acid Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dodecanedioic Acid Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

BASF SE

BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd.

Cathay Biotech Inc.

ChemCeed LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Serena Chemicals

Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dodecanedioic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dodecanedioic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dodecanedioic acid market vendors

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 144.66 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

