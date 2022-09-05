U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.05
    +2.18 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.80
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.09
    +0.21 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9938
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5060
    +0.3540 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,706.78
    -66.57 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.47
    -9.21 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.88
    -50.31 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Dodecanedioic Acid Market, Increased Demand For Nylon-based Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dodecanedioic Acid Market size is expected to grow by USD 144.66 million during 2025, at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Latest market research report titled Dodecanedioic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Dodecanedioic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The increased demand for nylon-based products, growth in industrialization in emerging economies, and extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the stringent regulatory environment, volatility in prices of raw materials used for manufacturing specialty chemicals, and the threat of substitutes for dodecanedioic acid will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

APAC will account for 41% of market growth. The main markets for dodecanedioic acid in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the electronics sector would help the dodecanedioic acid market in APAC. Buy Sample Report.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dodecanedioic acid market report covers the following areas:

  • Dodecanedioic Acid Market size

  • Dodecanedioic Acid Market trends

  • Dodecanedioic Acid Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dodecanedioic Acid Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dodecanedioic Acid Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • BASF SE

  • BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Cathay Biotech Inc.

  • ChemCeed LLC

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

  • Serena Chemicals

  • Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd.

  • Ube Industries Ltd.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dodecanedioic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dodecanedioic acid market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dodecanedioic acid market vendors

Related Reports:
Synthetic Leather Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The synthetic leather market share is expected to increase by USD 15.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%.

Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The castor oil and its derivatives market share are expected to increase by USD 811.08 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 144.66 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.81

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Cathay Biotech Inc.

  • 10.6 ChemCeed LLC

  • 10.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.8 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

  • 10.10 Serena Chemicals

  • 10.11 Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Ube Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodecanedioic-acid-market-increased-demand-for-nylon-based-products-to-boost-growth---technavio-301617315.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Powers Higher as OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supply, Gas Roars

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ was set to consider a symbolic production cut and Europe’s energy crisis worsened dramatically.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54West Texas Intermediate crude adv

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sect

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Chinese car a

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gas Crisis Batters European Stocks From Utilities to Industrials

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rushing to sell stocks most exposed to the energy crisis after Russia dealt a fresh blow by not resuming gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Gas pr

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry,

  • Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

    Gasoline prices are at their lowest levels since March and are likely to keep falling, analysts say.

  • FTSE and European shares tumble as Russia shuts off Nord Stream gas pipeline

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Euro hits 20-year low and gas prices surge as Putin turns off the taps - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc ahead of naming of new PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. At their meeting later on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters. "The group is expected to leave output targets unchanged, but it's likely that a cut will be at least discussed; which, if followed through on, would create more volatility and uncertainty at a time of considerable unease," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese E-Commerce Companies Suffer as Economy Sours

    Consumers in China are becoming more thrifty as the economic slowdown drags on, dragging down the once-inexorable growth of Alibaba and JD.com.

  • UK new car market up for the first time in five months

    New car registrations rose 1.2% in August ending five successive months of decline in 2022.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • Britain will be forced to buy back gas shipped to Europe

    Britain will be forced to buy back gas exported to Europe to keep the lights on this winter after supplying about 15pc of supplies stored on the Continent.