Dodge says its all-electric Charger concept is as loud as gas-powered muscle cars

When Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis first talked about releasing an "American eMuscle" last year, he said the company's vehicle will "tear up the streets, not the planet." Now, the Stellantis brand has revealed what Kuniskis meant by that. It has introduced the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, which looks like a futuristic take on its gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars. While it's still just a concept at this point and could change tremendously by the time it's released, a spokesperson told TechCrunch that "it is very close to production."

The two-door electric Dodge Charger will be powered by the new 800V Banshee propulsion system. In its announcement, Dodge says the Banshee is more powerful than the engine of a Hellcat, which is already a high performance variant of the Challenger. And unlike other electric vehicles that barely make a sound, the all-electric Charger was designed to be loud, just like its gas-powered counterparts. The company actually put an exhaust on the vehicle, even though it doesn't need one and the only thing it emits is sound. "The Charger Daytona SRT Concept voices a 126 dB roar that equals the SRT Hellcat," Dodge writes in its announcement. That's made possible by pushing the EV's sounds through an amplifier and tuning chamber. You can hear what it sounds like in the video below, starting at the 2:20 mark.

Outside, the vehicle features a familiar design with modern tweaks that make it more aerodynamic. The "R-Wing" at the front end, for instance, has a pass-through form factor that allows air to flow through and enhance downforce. Inside, you'll find modern amenities, including a 12.3-inch center screen, an 8x3-inch Head-up Display that shows additional vehicle information and a PowerShot button on the steering wheel that gives the vehicle a burst of acceleration.

Dodge has yet to announce pricing for the Charger Daytona, but the company previously said that it's targeting a 2024 release date for its first American eMuscle. By the time it arrives, the brand would've already discontinued its gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars. Kuniskis said in a statement: