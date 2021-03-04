Dodge Brand Joins MTN DEW® and Speedway "Year of DEW" Initiative With 'Charge Your Garage'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge, MTN DEW and Speedway are charging fans’ garages with the chance to take home a 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (Vehicle shown may not be an exact representation of the awarded vehicle).

Every scan of a 20-oz. MTN DEW scores an entry into the grand prize sweepstakes, the chance to win a 2021 Dodge Durango R/T powered by the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8

Fans receive a bonus entry into the grand prize sweeps when they snap a photo of their Year of Dew fandom and share it on Instagram alongside #YearOfDEW and #Sweepstakes

Dodge brand joins the latest extension of the MTN DEW and Speedway year-long platform "Year of DEW," with the introduction of "Charge Your Garage." MTN DEW, Speedway and Dodge are charging fans' garages with the chance to take home a 2021 Durango R/T powered by the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8.



"Our recent 'Family Motto' campaign gave our enthusiasts a small taste of our ongoing partnership with the team at Mountain Dew who, like us, push the needle in everything they do," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "There's more to come, including this initiative that offers our shared fans the chance to 'charge their garage' by taking home a new Dodge Durango HEMI® R/T of their very own."



Starting this week, Monday, March 1 through Sunday, May 2, 2021, fans who fuel up with a 20-oz. MTN DEW at their local Speedway can scan their DEW bottle at YearOfDew.com/Charge-Your-Garage to watch a garage door open to reveal whether or not they've scored an instant prize, which includes bumper stickers, travel mugs, fuzzy dice and $50 Speedway gift cards.



DEW Nation can fuel up with DEW at Speedway for a chance to instantly score epic prizes by following these steps:

Grab a 20-oz MTN DEW at Speedway

Scan your DEW at YearOfDew.com/Charge-Your-Garage

Win what's behind the garage door

Plus, every scan scores an entry into the grand prize sweepstakes - a 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go

Fans can receive a bonus entry into the grand prize sweeps when they snap a photo of their Year of DEW fandom and share it on Instagram alongside #YearOfDEW and #Sweepstakes. Full rules and regulations can be found on www.yearofdew.com/rules.



For a full list of Speedway locations, see here.



The "Family Motto" campaign debuted across Dodge brand's social media channels in October 2020. A 30-second version of the spot will launch today across select broadcast and cable television networks.



MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. with its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew



Durango R/T Tow N Go: Unmatched performance and towing capability

New for 2021, the R/T with the available Tow N Go Package leverages SRT's menacing looks and muscular front and rear fender flares, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, best-in-class unmatched towing of 8,700 lbs., an increased top speed of 145 mph, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and a retuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble.



The Durango R/T Tow N Go Package also gets SRT wheels and tires, Brembo brakes, flares and sills, exhaust with tips and a lower valance, as well as additional drive modes – Track, Sport, Snow and Tow – accessed through the hard buttons on the all-new integrated center stack.

Track – delivers maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces. Tightens up to full hard suspension damping and steering gradient feel for maximum cornering capability and steering response feedback. In addition, AWD is set to 30/70 for maximum performance and shift-speed increases from Auto mode while electronic stability control (ESC) allows maximum yaw

Sport – delivers increased vehicle performance capability over Auto mode. Tightens up suspension damping and increased steering gradient feel for improved cornering capability and steering response feedback. In addition, AWD is set to 35/65 for increased performance, shift-speed increases from Auto mode while ESC allows more yaw for spirited driving

Snow – sets ideal configuration for driving in snow by setting transmission to use second gear (rather than first gear) during launches to minimize wheel slippage; stability control is set to tighter constraints and AWD is set to 50/50 distribution

Tow – transmission shift schedule/engine braking optimized for towing; AWD is set to 50/50 for maximum stability

Additional features include Performance Pages (standard on R/T models), retuned SRT Active Noise Cancellation, new Electronic Limited Slip Differential and SRT Active Damping Suspension.



Four-wheel disc antilock Brembo six-piston performance brakes with black calipers are standard on the R/T with Tow N Go; SRT-engineered Brembo brakes with upgraded brake pads for improved performance with red calipers are optional. The SRT Brembo brakes on the R/T Tow N Go feature a power four-wheel disc brake system with 15-inch vented and slotted front rotors with six-piston Brembo calipers and 13.8-inch vented rear rotors with four-piston fixed Brembo calipers.



The Durango R/T with Tow N Go Package features standard 20 -by-10-inch aluminum wheels in Hyper Black finish that ride on Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



