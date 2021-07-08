Dodge will debut an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge will release an all-electric muscle car in 2024, just don’t call it an EV. The automaker announced its first foray into the battery electric vehicle market earlier today as part of an event held by Stellantis, its parent company.

The announcement started with Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis declaring the automaker “will not sell electric cars,” only for him to add then it will instead make “American eMuscle.” After that branding exercise, the executive went on to mention the environment only once in his pitch, noting the company’s upcoming EV will “tear up the streets, not the planet.”

“Performance made us do it,” Kuniskis said by way of trying to explain the pivot away from internal combustion engines. He went on to mention the company’s engineers believe they’re approaching a “practical limit” with existing ICE technology. “They know we know that electric motors can give us more,” he said. “And if we know of a technology that can give our customers an advantage, we have an obligation to embrace it.”