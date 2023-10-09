Dodge, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz among 280,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week for more than 280,000 vehicles including more than 270,000 Chrysler trucks for a rearview camera issue.

Looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Sept. 28-Oct. 7.

Chrysler

Chrysler is recalling 272,911 of its 2022-2023 Ram 1500, Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with Gross Vehicle Weight Ratings (GWVR) less than 10,000 lbs., and 2022-2024 Ram 2500 pickups because the vehicles' radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying. A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

2023 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel truck.

Dealers will update the radio software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17, 2023. Owners may contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles customer service at 1-800-853-1403. The company's number for this recall is 97A.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Ram 2500

2022-2023 Ram 3500

2022-2023 Ram 1500

Nissan

Nissan is recalling 9,813 of its 2023 Ariya crossover vehicles because the inverter software may detect a short circuit and shut down the EV system, resulting in a loss of drive power, which can increase the likelihood of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will reprogram the inverter software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 20, 2023. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R23C6.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Nissan Ariya

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 32 of its 2022 A220 sedans and GLA250, and AMG GLA35 SUVs because the headlights may be incorrectly adjusted, which can reduce the visibility of oncoming traffic and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and correct the headlight adjustment, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 28, 2023. Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Mercedes-Benz A220

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

