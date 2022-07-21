U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.06
    +25.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.86
    +35.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,023.80
    +126.14 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.00
    -6.94 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.11
    -2.77 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.60
    +11.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0186
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    -0.0740 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1957
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8760
    -0.3640 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,070.16
    -772.96 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.59
    +13.62 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Dodge and Ram Dominate Mass-market Brand Rankings in Fourth Straight J.D. Power APEAL Study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STLA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge streak atop mass-market APEAL rankings unmatched
Dodge streak atop mass-market APEAL rankings unmatched

  • Dodge first among mass-market brands for third consecutive year – only domestic brand ever to achieve such a streak

  • Ram takes second place in mass-market segment for third straight year; reverses 2019 order of finish when it placed first, just ahead of Dodge

  • Ram 1500 claims top honors for third straight year among large light-duty pickups

  • All-new Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer earn top spots in their respective segments

  • Jeep® brand's 15-point surge in APEAL index largest improvement of any mass-market brand

Dodge further extends its dominance as a compelling favorite, claiming top spot among mass-market brands for the third straight year, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.

On the heels of identical successes in 2021 and 2020, Dodge also becomes the first domestic brand to capture the No. 1 mass-market ranking three years in a row.

Ram reprises its second-place performances in 2021 and 2020 in the mass-market segment, anchored by the Ram 1500's third consecutive win as best large light-duty pickup.

Including Ram's first-place finish ahead of Dodge in 2019, these latest results mark the fourth consecutive year the brands have owned the top two spots in the APEAL Study's mass-market rankings.

"We don't just design, engineer, build and sell function," says U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "We instill our vehicles with character that enriches the lives of our customers every day. So, it's immensely satisfying to see our products resonate with such consistency."

APEAL rates the emotional bond between customers. This is determined from customer feedback about a range of vehicle attributes, from ingress and egress, to driving comfort, during the first three months of ownership.

The feedback is then aggregated on an overall 1,000-point APEAL index.

Dodge and Ram were rated 882 and 863, respectively. The Jeep® brand's total was 845, up 15 points from last year for the largest surge of any mass-market marque, and good for a climb to eighth position from 15th.

The Jeep brand benefited most from the all-new Grand Wagoneer, which earned top honors among large premium SUVs, and the all-new Wagoneer, which claimed first place among large SUVs.

"The reception given these stylish, tech-rich vehicles is another clear indication of the alignment between customer demands and our product-development process," Kommor says. "And we are not letting up on the throttle."

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-and-ram-dominate-mass-market-brand-rankings-in-fourth-straight-jd-power-apeal-study-301591147.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Amazon will acquire primary care provide One Medical for $3.9 billion.

  • Dow Will 'Slow Something Down' If Europe Cuts Natural-Gas Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying Power“We are look

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Oil Falls Amid Signs of Languid Demand As Libya Increases Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as rising Covid cases in China and stalling rates of US gasoline consumption ignited demand fears, while low trading volumes continued to exacerbate market moves.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows

  • Oil Stocks: Field Service Giant Heads Farther South As Analysts Cut Price Targets

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • U.S. oil prices fall more than 3% as weaker gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

  • Gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon by late October, analyst says

    Gas prices could go below $4 per gallon by October if oil remains at the current levels, says one analyst.

  • Kinder Morgan Is Seeing Surging Demand for Natural Gas

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has changed the game for the U.S. natural gas industry. Energy security has become a top priority for countries, leading them to lock up contracts for supplies of natural gas. One of those beneficiaries is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and its second-quarter results -- delivered after the bell Wednesday -- clearly reflect that.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Europe Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolRussia Resum

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • American Airlines returns to profit, sees higher non-fuel costs

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday posted its first quarterly profit without U.S. government aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began as strong summer travel demand generated the highest quarterly revenue in its history. The Texas-based carrier, however, warned of an escalation in non-fuel costs in the quarter through September as it expects to operate fewer flights than previously planned in order to get operations back on track. American's shares were down 2.8% at $14.78 in pre-market trade.

  • Dow profit beats estimates as North America demand offsets China slump

    Dow's biggest - posted a 16% jump in sales on higher orders for its silicones and coatings applications used in the electronics, construction and healthcare industries. "Focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns in China, continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs," Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a statement. Reflecting the toll of the slowdown, volumes at two of Dow's three main businesses declined in the quarter ended June 30.

  • Refiners Rake In Cash After Gas Prices Surge

    Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are set to collectively bring in about $14 billion in cash from operations this quarter, analysts estimate.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As June Quarter Earnings Report Nears?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Samsung may flood Austin area with more factories

    Samsung is considering investing around $200 billion in new semiconductor plants in the Austin area. To put that into perspective, it's almost half what America invested to build its interstate highway system in today's dollars — and it would all be poured into the Austin area.

  • Oil slumps as stockpiles and rate hikes stoke demand fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $5 on Thursday on higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles and after an ECB rate hike stoked demand worries, while returning oil supply from Libya and the resumption of Russia's gas flows to Europe eased supply concerns. Oil futures trading volumes have been thin and prices volatile as traders attempt to square weaker energy demand with tighter supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine. Flows through Russia's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, partially resumed after being shut for maintenance on July 11.

  • Travel Demand Is Strong. You Wouldn’t Know That by Looking at Airline Stocks.

    Major U.S. airlines are finally turning a profit as summer travel boosts top lines. But airline stocks aren't reflecting the travel surge.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Get Worse. It’s an ‘Extremely Bad Spot,’ Top CEO Says.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.